3rd District hopefuls weigh in on abortion, inflation, student debt

Two candidates are vying for the U.S. House seat in the 3rd Congressional District which covers 15 counties in eastern North Carolina, including Currituck and Camden counties.

Incumbent Republican Greg Murphy, a 59-year-old congressman and practicing surgeon, is being challenged by Democrat Barbara Gaskins, a 40-year-old Washington, N.C. re-entry consultant and nonprofit founder.

Both candidates were asked a series of questions on topics of interest to voters ahead of the early voting period for the Nov. 8 election which began Thursday and continues through Nov. 5. Each agreed to provide brief answers. (Some of Gaskins' answers exceeded the print limit; her full answers are published at dailyadvance.com.)

TDR: Why are you the best candidate available to represent District 3?

Murphy: "Since coming to Congress in 2019, I have been proud to faithfully represent Eastern North Carolina’s interests and provide outstanding constituent services. I have introduced and passed strong legislation, built coalitions, and authored dozens of bills that will improve the lives of North Carolinians. I also have worked tirelessly to provide for our veterans, support our military, defend the Second Amendment, lower health care costs, and secure our border. I would be honored to continue my work on behalf of Eastern North Carolina should residents elect me to serve another term."

Gaskins: "I do not support insurrectionists, misinformation, nor signed Texas rebellious voter fraud briefs to invalidate a lawful U.S. election. I stand to defend a woman's right to choose and that any decisions regarding a women's body should be made between her and her doctors. I also will never use Constitutional rights such as the 14th amendment to remove people's rights. I stand with and will adhere to the Constitution. I'm not extreme. I am willing to work with others so that we can get bills passed. Our current incumbent has yet to have one bill passed outside of a renamed post office. In addition, I am the candidate who will go against party lines to ensure that the voice of the people is upheld so that we see the change that we need here in NC and the US. I am a down home Eastern North Carolinian starting with ancestors who founded Craven County so my roots are here and I want to see best for this district regardless of party. I represent the people of Eastern NC and if we continue to allow people who do not stand for us to be elected we continue to see bickering and pointing fingers rather than solutions. You see the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over yet expect different results. If we keep electing people who do not represent us or if we do not vote, people are elected who do not represent us in office. My interests are with the people of ENC, whereas current leadership is not reflective of this district which has been proven by the current voting record. Thats why I am the best candidate to represent NC-03."

TDR: What can Congress do to address inflation and high gas prices?

Murphy: "First and foremost, we must stop Democrats’ unhinged spending. It’s no coincidence that government spending has increased by $9 trillion and inflation has increased more than 500 percent (from at 1.4 percent in May to 8.6 percent) since President Biden took office. Second, we need to make America energy independent again by maximizing production of reliable, American-made clean energy and cutting regulatory burdens. Third, we must strengthen the U.S. supply chain by reducing our reliance on China, expanding U.S. manufacturing, and enhancing our economic competitiveness."

Gaskins: "This is hard to answer because these are private market issues. Congress doesn't control pricing of commerce goods nor gas. So, the best I can do is support the inflation reduction act and ensure that is funded. As well as look deeper into the greed of corporate America that driving up prices in gas and other areas of commerce."

TDR: What is your position on student loan forgiveness and how the federal government should address higher education costs and soaring debts?

Murphy: "Anyone who takes out a loan, whether it be for school, a car, a home, or any other reason, is contractually obligated to pay it back. Biden’s unconstitutional student loan “transfer” is nothing more than a politically motivated scheme to buy votes in an unfavorable election cycle. This ploy transfers over $400 billion of debt to many individuals who paid back their loans or never took one in the first place. Instead, Congress should put pressure on universities to lower tuition and administrative costs. Addressing the root causes of student debt, not bankrupting innocent taxpayers, is the responsible path forward."

Gaskins: "Take the banks out of the loan process. It makes no sense to me that banks charge interest on taxpayers loans, just to hold students' money for a day or two before students pick their checks up. It's the people's money given to the people. Send the checks directly to the students. Also according to N.C. Constitution, higher education is supposed to be free. The State has never tested how to approach free college education until now. I think we should more forward with a good attempt to do so. Article IX, Section 9 of the North Carolina State Constitution requires that “the General Assembly shall provide that the benefits of The University of North Carolina and other public institutions of higher education, as far as practicable, be extended to the people of the State free of expense.”

TDR: What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?

Murphy: "I am pro-life. I believe life begins at conception, and all unborn children are entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Too many people use the ability to end pregnancy as a form of birth control, which is cruel. I am not unsympathetic to the complications that come with unplanned pregnancy, and the life of the mother should always come first in prenatal care."

Gaskins: "Same-sex issues, the Supreme Court has already cleared up. It's unconstitutional through the 14th Amendment to deny same-sex marriages. Abortion is also a protected right under the 9th, 10th and 14th Amendments. Our current supreme court made a terrible decision to suppress the constitution by reversing Roe v Wade. I stand to uphold these and all rights of the people."

TDR: What is your position on current measures meant to address climate change? What would you do differently?

Murphy: "As a member of Congress representing 80% of North Carolina’s coastline, I have been proud to champion water adaptation efforts across our state. Last year, I incepted the first comprehensive North Carolina climate symposium, the WATERS Summit, in Greenville. It brought together over 100 local leaders, scientists, business owners, and flood mitigation experts to discuss short and long-term water adaptation plans for Eastern North Carolina. This initiative will be an annual meeting. I have also actively participated in innumerable scientific, non-emotionally, based discussions on climate issues and will continue to do so."

Gaskins: "Some of the climate change issues are already addressed in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As a member of the U.S. Congress, It will be my job to make sure this legislative act is properly funded. Other climate change measures needed, I will have to review at that time if I'm in office. This position comes from traveling our district, we are losing our beaches in counties like Dare and Currituck. A majority of funding comes from tourism so if our beaches are destroyed by climate change we will lose the money coming from tourism."

TDR: What should Congress do to address mass shooting incidents like the one in Uvalde, Texas, and daily gun violence?

Murphy: "Taking away law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment rights will not stop criminals from committing violent crimes. Blue cities have the strictest gun laws in America, and yet have the highest levels of crime. Instead, Congress should fully fund law enforcement, crack down on soft-on-crime DAs, and support affordable, accessible mental health services for all Americans. Under far-left Democrat control, America has witnessed the highest murder rate in over 20 years. As a member of Congress, it is my job to protect Americans’ constitutional rights and promote public safety by empowering law enforcement.

Gaskins: "I stand strongly on the fact that it is easier to obtain a gun than it is to obtain a driver's license and this is a huge problem. In addition, it is more dangerous to go to high school than to be a law enforcement officer in America. Many red states lead the nation in mass shooting gun deaths. The evidence is unquestionable, more guns and lesser gun regulations lead to more gun deaths. There is no such thing as a good person with a gun. If the carrier is a law enforcement officer or a criminal they both share the same intent. when they pull a trigger. And, that intent is to kill. Our students have no business dying in mass numbers because adults can't face their personal issues."

TDR: What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes that have divided the country and resulted in the 2020 riots and the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Murphy: "While President Biden ran his 2020 campaign on the promise of ‘unity’, the reality is that his administration has been anything but unifying. The American people deserve so much better than that. I have always said that the events of January 6th were shameful and never should have happened. We are a nation of laws, and anyone who violates our laws should be fully prosecuted. This goes for anyone who broke the law on January 6th, and for anyone who burned, looted, and destroyed American cities and federal buildings during the 2020 riots."

Gaskins: "Our current political systems are not a matter of "partisan extremism." It is a matter of one party that has risen up to attack the United States government and another party, who was trying to use the rule of law, to suppress rebellion and insurrection as defined by the Constitution. The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have stated under oath that their intent was to start a race war. Anyone and any party who contributed in aiding and abetting, participating or planning the January 6th attack against our nation should be met with the fullest strength of the law. With regards to the so called 'riots' Dr. King says it best that a riot, is the 'language of the unheard.' Many Black men and women were murdered in 2020 by police who took the oath to protect and serve yet who went against this oath yet very few officers were held responsible or accountable for their actions. Then Jan. 6 showed how these same people in positions contributed to another violation against the US. So no one is safe until people who contribute to these issues are held accountable."

TDR: Please address another issue that is important to you.

Murphy: "Our military community is an essential pillar of Eastern North Carolina, and it has been my greatest honor to represent them in Congress. My office has successfully aided hundreds of veterans with VA-related casework, and I’m proud that my bipartisan bill, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, was recently signed into law. If elected to serve another term, I will continue to champion veterans’ issues and work to get two more of my bills; the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act and the Veteran HOPE Act across the finish line.

Gaskins: "The people of eastern North Carolina currently do not have a voice in Congress. Our current incumbent votes against everything that can help us here in and I’m running to change that. Our district is hurting: we have issues with infrastructure, affordable housing, poor schooling, healthcare, including abortion, and funding for our rural hospitals, our veterans are not taken care of after serving and I can go on and on. All of these issues are important to me in addition to COVID/public health; voting, secure election, election denial, Ukraine. But having someone in Congress who votes to make things better and not point fingers or who has a voting record that proves that their leadership is not reflective of this district is not how we create solutions. Instead that is how corporate interests are represented not ours. That's why we need true representation to ensure a better future for us and the future of our children and families here in ENC. It's time to stop fighting and create solutions with all of us in mind."