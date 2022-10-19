Read full article on original website
When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?
A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?
Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
Riot opens voting for VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2022
Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
Spin to win with Akshan after this quality-of-life League change
Patch 12.20, although seemingly lengthy, brought few new changes to League of Legends in reality. Still, there are a couple of changes that stand out in the bunch, like the latest Akshan quality-of-life change. After Patch 12.20, Akshan can now use his Heroic Swing infinitely. Initially, Akshan could only spin...
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
T1 crush RNG’s hopes of a Summoner’s Cup in a breathtaking sweep at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The games might have been closer than what people might expect from a sweep, but T1...
Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
A legacy League region is reportedly losing its Worlds slot in 2023, could become part of ERL
The year might still be a few months away from ending, but news about next year’s League of Legends competitive circuit is already circulating. A new report, for example, has surfaced suggesting that the Turkish region will be losing its spot at the World Championship for next year, according to Turkish news outlet Esporin.
JDG vs. Rogue player ratings: 369, Kanavi put on masterclass in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. JD Gaming has become the first team to lock in their spot in the Worlds 2022...
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
Best Killjoy Bind setups in VALORANT
Killjoy is one of the underused agents in VALORANT. Her mollies are incredibly lethal, and if used in the right way, can easily net you some easy frags to pump up your K/D ratio. She’s a bit of a fiddly character as her set-ups take time to master and time...
Entity’s controversial pause against Royal Never Give Up at TI11 was caused by a flying headset
Dota 2 fans around the globe had their first endurance test in The International 2022 today. The elimination match between Entity and Royal Never Give Up lasted over 100 minutes, and in addition to game-changing swings, what looked to be a smirky pause at the end of the match grabbed the fans’ attention.
Boxi says Liquid’s T11 elimination series against OG will be ‘spicier’ than other opponents
With the Last Chance Qualifier and Group Stage performance behind them, Team Liquid are still alive at The International 2022 after surviving a brush with Entity in the lower bracket that allowed them to extend MATUMBAMAN’s last ride just a little longer. Overall, TI11 has been a game of...
How to get the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with an old activity that launched last year, but added the new event challenges system that launched earlier in 2022 with Solstice. This new model allows players to complete certain objectives and earn rewards—including the shiny new Ghost Writer title, which players can gild until the next Festival of the Lost.
Ghost stuck by the helicopter crash in the first Modern Warfare 2 mission ‘Kill or Capture’? Try this
Modern Warfare 2 released its early access campaign mode today for players who have already pre-ordered the highly anticipated title, but many have encountered a wide array of bugs and error codes only hours into its release. While some players have experienced difficulties entering the game, others have been faced with a barrage of issues once they’ve finally gained access.
The first Pokémon OCG Scarlet and Violet sets have been revealed
Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launching next month info regarding the new OCG products headed to Japan starring new species from the ninth-generation game has surfaced online. According to a report from PokeBeach, the first sets will simply be called Scarlet Ex and Violet Ex so there should...
