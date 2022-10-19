Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots Run This Saturday
The Liberal Knights of Columbus Council 3381 will host their 33rd Annual Toys For Tots Run this Saturday October 22nd. Line-up will begin at 12:30 at the Love’s Travel Plaza on East Pancake Boulevard, with the kickstands up at 12:45. All motorcycles, Hot rods and vehicles of all types are welcome. Entry is $10 or a $10 toy. After the run everyone is welcome to meet at the Knights of Columbus Building at 323 N. Kansas Avenue where there will be several types of chili and toppings available, along with door prizes and a gun raffle.
Unified Bowling Opens at Garden City
Liberal Unified Bowling completed its inaugural meet at Garden City,. finishing 6th overall out of 12 teams. After completing six baker games. Liberal finished with a 517 total pinfall. Reece Washburn picked up the. first ever spare in program history in the 4th frame. Being asked about. being the first...
City Accepts Police Chief Resignation
Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
Skins Stand Tall in Loss at Dodge City
In their last regular season game, the Liberal soccer team traveled to Dodge City to play the Red Demons. The Redskins competed well with undefeated Dodge City. But the Red Demons wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 1-0 win over the Redskins at Dodge City Memorial Stadium. Liberal finishes second in the WAC at 5-3 and the Skins are 8-8 overall. The Redskins will play at 8-8 Wichita North in the playoffs next week.
Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas
An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.
Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Sheriff: Fuel card skimmers seized from gas pump in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after fuel card skimmers were found in the gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, 104 N Main Street, in Ingalls on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Department. Authorities reminded the public who may have used a debit or credit card recently to purchase...
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
Suain Moncayo is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal High School sophomore soccer player Suain Moncayo is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Moncayo leads the 8-7 Redskins with 12 goals this season. He found the back of the net six times in two wins against visiting Great Bend on Tuesday night at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Moncayo and the Redskins are 5-2 and take second in the WAC. They wrap up the regular season at WAC champ and 15-0 Dodge City Thursday night at Dodge City Memorial Stadium.
Redskins Wrap Up Regular Season with Win at Ulysses
The Liberal Redskins snapped their four game losing streak in an emphatic way Friday night at Maxwell Field in Ulysses. The Redskins led 28-3 at halftime and won 42-19. Brooks Kappelmann threw five touchdown passes for the second time this season. The LHS record for TD passes in a game is six by Britton Abbott vs. Goddard in 2013.
