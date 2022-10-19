Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Altuve doubled Saturday for his first hit in 26 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career. The star second baseman for the Houston Astros reached across the plate and slapped an 0-1 slider from New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole inside the right-field line during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring
DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start. Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson's playing status would be a game-day decision.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons place WR Jared Bernhardt on IR with groin injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on injured reserve with a groin injury on Saturday. Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Citrus County Chronicle
Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miller makes presence felt during 1st 6 games with Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was a familiar moment with a far different outcome for Bills receiver Stefon Diggs now that Buffalo has Von Miller to lean upon. Walking off the field in Kansas City after Dawson Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 remaining, Diggs issued a forceful but simple message to Miller on the sideline.
Comments / 0