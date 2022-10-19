ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNMT AM 650

COVID variants BQ.1, BQ 1.1 make up over 16% of U.S. cases

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that the BQ.1 variant and closely related BQ.1.1 make up for 16.6% of the total circulating coronavirus variants in the United States. The new emerging variants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, have been spreading quickly in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy