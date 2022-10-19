ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Pickers’ future show plans revealed after network stops airing new episodes during ratings slump

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AMERICAN Pickers’ future show plans have been revealed after the network stopped airing new episodes during the ratings slump.

American Pickers hasn’t aired new episodes in a month, as fans are worried the long-running series has been canceled following Frank Fritz’s firing and low ratings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Wp09_0if2Zdz100
The future of American Pickers has been revealed Credit: A+E Networks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22swUK_0if2Zdz100
Fans have feared the series has been canceled because the network hasn't aired new episodes Credit: American Pickers/Twitter

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal the series has no plans to pull the plug.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, A&E Television Networks, which owns History channel, filed a new trademark for American Pickers on September 7, 2022.

The trademark shows the series plans to expand, as the filing will cover cards, gift boxes, table cloths, books, magazines, pamphlets, brochures in the fields of historical items and based on a television series, stationary, series of non-fiction books, graphic novels, coloring books, bags and more items.

RATINGS TROUBLE

American Pickers has gone a month without airing new episodes of the series.

This comes after the Saturday, September 17 episode brought in 762,000 viewers.

This was the lowest-rated episode since the series returned on July 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpIol_0if2Zdz100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLXOX_0if2Zdz100

Season 23 of American Pickers kicked off on January 1, 2022, with 1,050,000 viewers.

The January 8 episode had 1,011,000 people watch.

But by the end of the season, viewers lost interest, as only 830,000 watched the March 12 episode.

The March 19 episode, which was the final one before the months-long break, had just 804,000 viewers.

The show returned on July 9 with just 833,000 viewers tuning in.

The August 20 episode finally put the show back in the millions with 1,007,000 viewers.

But ratings dipped for the August 27 episode, as it brought in 829,000 watchers.

FAN BOYCOTT

Fans have been boycotting the show since Frank’s firing in 2021.

Frank last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery.

The original cast member’s firing was announced in July 2021 despite his desire to return to the History show.

Mike's brother Robbie replaced Frank on the show.

FRANK'S HEALTH CRISIS

Frank, 58, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 after a friend found him on the floor of his Iowa home.

The Sun obtained the 911 call placed by Frank’s friend from the star's Iowa farmhouse on July 14 just before 11am.

The friend said: "I just showed up at my friend's house here and he was sprawled out on his floor. He can't speak to me. He might be seizuring [sic] I'm not sure.”

Frank’s friend filed for an emergency conservatorship in August after a stroke left him “so impaired” he was “unable to care for himself.”

FEUDING COSTARS

Frank revealed his feud with co-star Mike during a 2021 interview with The Sun.

Frank said: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.

"That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

He even admitted: “I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9agj_0if2Zdz100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111OpN_0if2Zdz100

The feud continues today, as The U.S. Sun previously reported Frank threw major shade at the show with the merchandise in his Illinois antique store, Frank Fritz Finds.

In photos exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, Frank is selling shirts that read: “I want Frank back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mt9nG_0if2Zdz100
A trademark was actually filed to expand the series Credit: History Channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsYgd_0if2Zdz100
Fans have been boycotting the show ever since Robbie replaced fan-favorite Frank Fritz Credit: Instagram/@rjwolfepicker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqD1J_0if2Zdz100
Frank has been feuding with his co-star Mike Credit: Coleman-Rayner

Comments / 63

WonderfulWade
2d ago

The whole show was based on to life long friends, traveling along, doing what they both loved. Somehow Mike's priorities, and values got all messed up. 🤑

Reply(3)
23
Easy Times
2d ago

After what they did to Frank after his back surgery, I scratched them from my viewing list. Mike and Frank were friends since childhood and they had a great thing going on A&E. He screwed himself.

Reply(2)
12
Jack Nations
1d ago

I stopped watching the show when Frank left. I saw part of the new show with Mike and his brother. I don't care for the new show with Mike and his brother.

Reply
4
