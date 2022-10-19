Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Even Outside, It’s Illegal to Do This with Your Dog in Massachusetts
Outdoor dining saw a massive boom in Massachusetts over the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With restaurants facing strict guidelines and patrons nervous to eat inside with the general public, the industry pivoted and embraced any outdoor space for seating that they could. During that...
Maine Hunter Stunned to Discover His Moose Was Yellow From ‘Head to Toe’
Last week, Ryan Boucher of Greene had the best and worst experiences of his hunting life during Andover’s moose hunt. Boucher and his hunting party were overjoyed when he shot a bull on Tuesday, October 11th. This was during the second week of the season, reports WGME 13. “It...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week
Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 12 days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have under two weeks to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. Around 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October.
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Maine Husband Goes Viral With All the Insane Apologies to His Wife
Yes, the weather is one of the apologies. Men are from Mars and women are from Venus is brilliantly displayed in The Leighton Show's videos. He's a hit on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook! People love this guy from Maine because they can relate. Even if you switch roles. He started sharing deadpan videos of reasons he's had to apologize to his wife. Some include,
