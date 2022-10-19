ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

By Rob Lenihan
 3 days ago
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces.

The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. No other Nestlé Toll House products are affected.

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," Nestle said in the recall statement.

Consumers should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

'Will Cooperate Fully With FDA'

Nestle said it is working with FDA on the recall and "will cooperate with them fully."

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," the company said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Separately, Nestle on Oct. 19 posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged-food company lifted prices without losing many customers, Reuters reported.

The company said organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions, increased 8.5% in the first nine months. It was the highest nine-month rise since 2008 and was driven by higher prices aimed at offsetting rising costs.

Nestle also said it was acquiring the Seattle's Best coffee brand from Starbucks (SBUX) . Terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close at the end of the year. .

"The addition adds depth to Nestle's North America coffee portfolio," the Vevey, Switzerland, company said.

