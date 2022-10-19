Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
'Terror on Tillson' street's Halloween tradition raises money for students, veterans
ROMEO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tillson Street is home to a beloved Halloween tradition, where each Romeo home is carefully and lovingly decorated to take the spooky holiday to the next level. It's a labor of love for Mike Lee who grew up there. "It’s really great, it’s big community...
Local organization in need of coats, winter gear
(CBS Detroit) – A local organization is working to help keep families warm this winter, while keeping vulnerable women safe.The group, All Things Women, is a Detroit non-profit that shelters homeless and abused women.The organization is hosting a coat drive now through November 5th.New and gently used coats can be dropped off at the shelter on the corner of Calvert and LaSalle.Coats can also be sent to Durfee Innovation Society and Detroit Mercy's Engineering Building.In addition to coats, donors can also bring hats, gloves, blankets, scarves and socks.Organizers say the brutal weather can be hard on a lot of families.That's why...
thelivingstonpost.com
Free parenting program available through Livingston ESA
Every Livingston County parent has access to a free, confidential parent coaching program through the Livingston Educational Service Agency partnership with ParentGuidance.org. The coaching program is a resource that gives parents tools to address challenges they may be facing. Parents can meet confidentially with their own individual coach for up...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mama Shu’s Homework House in Highland Park gets help from anonymous donor who paid remaining bills
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream has become a reality through the Homework House. She lost one son to a hit and run and lost another to murder -- but...
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Lansing car wash transforms into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
The “Tunnel of Terror” will give you plenty of scares and leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
Sparrow nurse awarded for speaking up, saving new mom’s life
A nurse was awarded the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating for a patient.
beckersasc.com
2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
WILX-TV
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
thelivingstonpost.com
Remembering my favorite teacher, Mr. Cooper, and lessons for a lifetime
We all have an all-time favorite teacher. Mine was Lynn G. Cooper – Mr. Cooper – and I was devastated and heartbroken to hear the news this week that he had passed away at the age of 78. Mr. Cooper was my band teacher when I was growing...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
Local stylists react to study linking chemical hair straightening to cancer
For many Black women, hair is a part of who they are. And, sometimes their style of choice includes the use of chemical straighteners or relaxers.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
abc12.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
