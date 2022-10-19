(CBS Detroit) – A local organization is working to help keep families warm this winter, while keeping vulnerable women safe.The group, All Things Women, is a Detroit non-profit that shelters homeless and abused women.The organization is hosting a coat drive now through November 5th.New and gently used coats can be dropped off at the shelter on the corner of Calvert and LaSalle.Coats can also be sent to Durfee Innovation Society and Detroit Mercy's Engineering Building.In addition to coats, donors can also bring hats, gloves, blankets, scarves and socks.Organizers say the brutal weather can be hard on a lot of families.That's why...

