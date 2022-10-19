Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
WVNews
Denver 128, Golden State 123
DENVER (128) Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128.
WVNews
Lillard has 41 points, Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a layup with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf...
WVNews
Grant rallies Blazers past Kings 113-108 in opener
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown's coaching debut in Sacramento with a 113-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night. Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and...
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
WVNews
This Date in Baseball-Sutcliffe selected as NL Cy Young
1910 — Philadelphia’s Jack Coombs won his third game of the World Series, beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 as the Athletics took the championship in five games. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the A’s attack.
WVNews
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.
WVNews
Portland 113, Phoenix 111
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 6-10 1-2 13, C.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Ayton 12-22 1-3 26, Booker 11-23 8-9 33, Paul 5-11 0-0 10, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 2-3 8, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 2-5 1-2 6, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-21 111.
Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this season, too. Dobbins has played in four games in 2022 but was already ruled out for this weekend. Edwards has rushed for between 711 and 723 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. ___
WVNews
Binnington and Blues top Oilers 2-0 to remain unbeaten
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time...
WVNews
Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
