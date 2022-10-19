The Saints just aren’t very good right now. Forget all the ifs. If they didn’t turn the ball over so much. If they didn’t commit so many penalties. If the quarterback play was better. If they could score in the red zone. If they didn’t give up so many big plays. If they could tackle. Those are all issues that plague bad teams. The Saints are seven games in and haven’t fixed any of those things. Maybe they eventually get healthy and right the ship, but it’s come to a point that you have to start thinking that this is them.

2 DAYS AGO