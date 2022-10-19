Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints reach new low point with embarrassing bags-on-heads type of performance
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will be here at State Farm Stadium in less than four months, and it’s become abundantly clear that the New Orleans Saints will not be in it. At this point, in the wake of their 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on...
NOLA.com
The Pelicans are 2-0 after a takedown of the Hornets. They have yet to trail this season.
The Big 3 of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum get most of the hype when it comes to talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. But don’t forget about Jonas Valanciunas, the Pelicans’ big man whom the host Charlotte Hornets had no answer for Friday night. Valanciunas...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' loss to the Arizona Cardinals
The Saints just aren’t very good right now. Forget all the ifs. If they didn’t turn the ball over so much. If they didn’t commit so many penalties. If the quarterback play was better. If they could score in the red zone. If they didn’t give up so many big plays. If they could tackle. Those are all issues that plague bad teams. The Saints are seven games in and haven’t fixed any of those things. Maybe they eventually get healthy and right the ship, but it’s come to a point that you have to start thinking that this is them.
NOLA.com
Saints QB Andy Dalton throws two pick-sixes to Cardinals in another career prime-time loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Red Rifle does not fire well at night. Quarterback Andy Dalton dropped his 12th straight prime-time road contest on Thursday when the New Orleans Saints lost 42-34 to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The 34-year-old now holds a 6-19 career record in prime-time games. He’s 0-1 with the Saints, who dropped to 2-5 on the season.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson says Pelicans' talented trio all 'unselfish' after they combine for 74 points
Even though Zion Williamson had not yet played in a game with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star forward sounded confident Monday when he spoke about their chances of jelling quickly. “We don’t need much,” Williamson said. “When we step on the court, we make...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 games we’re following Friday
The winner will hold sole possession of first place in District 8-5A. Last season, Chalmette won 45-20 and stopped a streak of eight consecutive losses to Ehret. Chalmette (4-3, 2-0) can take lots of time off the clock with long possessions on the ground to counter Ehret (2-5, 2-0) and its quick-strike ability.
NOLA.com
Warren Easton-Madison Prep turned into a tight battle. Here's how it was decided.
Warren Easton's Fred Robertson had another impressive game, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and catching a 29-yard scoring pass in a 20-14 victory against Baton Rouge Madison Prep on Thursday at Joe Brown Park. However, it was Easton's defense that keyed the victory, both teams' coaches said. The...
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER — Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 16 points in his first game at Ball Arena in more than 18 months as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-117 Saturday night. Murray sank a pair of...
NOLA.com
Saints' No. 1 priority with weekend off is health; Dennis Allen optimistic moving forward
After a Thursday loss, the New Orleans Saints have taken the weekend off. They'll return to work Monday. Their next game is a week away, the Sunday before Halloween against the Las Vegas Raiders inside the Caesars Superdome. The Saints are now 2-5 through their Week 7 work. They haven't...
Panthers’ potent line a road challenge for Islanders
Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers’ huge offseason acquisition, is the first player in franchise history to start a season with
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan helps answer ‘Is Saints season over?’ with Week 7 picks on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 106
Five losses in six games, and this one might be the toughest to explain. A 42-34 defeat for the New Orleans Saints at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night leads to a plethora of questions – and a whole lot of emotion. Not that the Saints...
Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
