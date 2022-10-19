ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' loss to the Arizona Cardinals

The Saints just aren’t very good right now. Forget all the ifs. If they didn’t turn the ball over so much. If they didn’t commit so many penalties. If the quarterback play was better. If they could score in the red zone. If they didn’t give up so many big plays. If they could tackle. Those are all issues that plague bad teams. The Saints are seven games in and haven’t fixed any of those things. Maybe they eventually get healthy and right the ship, but it’s come to a point that you have to start thinking that this is them.
Saints QB Andy Dalton throws two pick-sixes to Cardinals in another career prime-time loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Red Rifle does not fire well at night. Quarterback Andy Dalton dropped his 12th straight prime-time road contest on Thursday when the New Orleans Saints lost 42-34 to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The 34-year-old now holds a 6-19 career record in prime-time games. He’s 0-1 with the Saints, who dropped to 2-5 on the season.
Prep football: 3 games we’re following Friday

The winner will hold sole possession of first place in District 8-5A. Last season, Chalmette won 45-20 and stopped a streak of eight consecutive losses to Ehret. Chalmette (4-3, 2-0) can take lots of time off the clock with long possessions on the ground to counter Ehret (2-5, 2-0) and its quick-strike ability.
