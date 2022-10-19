ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

How does chilly weather impact Florida crops?

David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says the brief chilly weather in Florida isn’t enough to hurt plants, but is a reminder to care for the crops that can’t survive freezing weather later in the year. He offers some tips.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

FHP: Escaped murderer arrested while walking along I-75 in Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - An escaped murderer from Georgia is back behind bars after troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted Moret around...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hockey suspensions after teen dies by suicide

A 16-year-old took her own life just days before the start of her senior year at East Lake High School. McKenna Brown's parents say their daughter was severely bullied and harassed online. Now, three of the teen's hockey teammates who were allegedly behind the harassment have now been suspended by the Lightning High School Hockey League, her mom says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy