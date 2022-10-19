Read full article on original website
Florida teachers affected by Hurricane Ian to get $2M in disaster aid, governor says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.
VISIT FLORIDA launches post-Hurricane Ian campaign to help in tourism recovery
TAMPA, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, VISIT FLORIDA has launched a new marketing campaign to promote tourism. As impacted communities in Southwest Florida recover, the campaign showcases the unaffected areas around the state that are open and ready to welcome visitors now. The VISIT FLORIDA President and...
Florida beekeeping industry gets boost after Hurricane Ian damages thousands of colonies
ARCADIA, Fla. - Florida's beekeeping industry is getting a boost from a charity that is aiming to provide nourishment to hives that were hobbled by Hurricane Ian. "They are just like my family," said Joe Studier, the owner of Studier Apiaries. "And every beekeeper will tell you the same thing."
How does chilly weather impact Florida crops?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says the brief chilly weather in Florida isn’t enough to hurt plants, but is a reminder to care for the crops that can’t survive freezing weather later in the year. He offers some tips.
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
DeSantis calls for special session to provide property tax relief for Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in...
FHP: Escaped murderer arrested while walking along I-75 in Florida
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - An escaped murderer from Georgia is back behind bars after troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted Moret around...
Missing Florida teen found safe following Amber Alert
LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida 16-year-old has been safely located following an Amber Alert on Thursday. No additional details were provided.
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
Hockey suspensions after teen dies by suicide
A 16-year-old took her own life just days before the start of her senior year at East Lake High School. McKenna Brown's parents say their daughter was severely bullied and harassed online. Now, three of the teen's hockey teammates who were allegedly behind the harassment have now been suspended by the Lightning High School Hockey League, her mom says.
Three high school hockey players suspended after 16-year-old takes her own life, parents say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
