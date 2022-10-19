Read full article on original website
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
Lifeguards Due $400K In Overtime, Minors Worked Improperly In These Jersey Shore Towns: State
Nearly 350 lifeguards in three Jersey Shore towns were owed more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the state's labor department announced. In Atlantic City, investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Division of Wage and Hour Compliance found the city’s guards were only paid overtime after they reached 48 hours of work per week, not the 40-hour per week mark required under the law. A total of 146 employees were found to be owed $197,150 in unpaid overtime.
South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports
Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April 2022 when...
fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
NJ daycare workers accused of force feeding, restraining kids in their care
Five New Jersey daycare workers were charged with child endangerment and neglect after they allegedly forced fed and used aggressive restraints on the children in their care.
downbeach.com
Prosecutor promotes officer to supervise Special Victims Unit
MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields recognized the promotion of Natasha Alvarado to acting sergeant of County Detectives. Alvarado worked in the Major Crimes and Intelligence units for many years. She will now supervise the Special Victims squad. Reynolds...
Four New Jersey drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses are heading to prison
There are four alleged drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses -- 22 of which were fatal -- in Stafford Township and south in Atlantic County who are now behind bars following an lengthy investigation. It was an early wake up call on Tuesday morning this week as that's when Stafford...
N.Y. man arrested in carjacking, robbery outside Galloway assisted-living center
A New York man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly carjacked a worker at a Galloway Township assisted-living center. Police were called to Seashore Gardens Living Center just before 1 p.m. for the report of a man burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot, Lt. Christopher McGinty said. Jeremiah Adejaiye, 19,...
Four arrested in deadly Atlantic, Ocean county drug ring
Four Atlantic County men were arrested in connection to a heroin-fentanyl linked to 22 fatal overdoses, police said. Six guns were recovered as a result of the investigation, including one stolen from Galloway Township, police said. Wax paper folds stamped with “Beetlejuice” have been found on scene of 39 overdoses...
The One Day That Dogs Are Allowed On Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk
Pets are strictly prohibited from being on the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk 364 days per-year. This Saturday, October 22, 2022 is the one exception to this hard and fast rule. It’s the second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce cordially invites...
Ever seen this creature? Meet the newest baby at Cape May County Zoo
CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Cape May County Zoo has welcomed a two-toed sloth to its family. Matilda, aka “Tilly,” has joined the Education Department as a new animal ambassador, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Tilly is only 6 months old and is receiving specialized care.
Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
