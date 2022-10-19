ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Lifeguards Due $400K In Overtime, Minors Worked Improperly In These Jersey Shore Towns: State

Nearly 350 lifeguards in three Jersey Shore towns were owed more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the state's labor department announced. In Atlantic City, investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Division of Wage and Hour Compliance found the city’s guards were only paid overtime after they reached 48 hours of work per week, not the 40-hour per week mark required under the law. A total of 146 employees were found to be owed $197,150 in unpaid overtime.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports

Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong

Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Prosecutor promotes officer to supervise Special Victims Unit

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields recognized the promotion of Natasha Alvarado to acting sergeant of County Detectives. Alvarado worked in the Major Crimes and Intelligence units for many years. She will now supervise the Special Victims squad. Reynolds...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Four arrested in deadly Atlantic, Ocean county drug ring

Four Atlantic County men were arrested in connection to a heroin-fentanyl linked to 22 fatal overdoses, police said. Six guns were recovered as a result of the investigation, including one stolen from Galloway Township, police said. Wax paper folds stamped with “Beetlejuice” have been found on scene of 39 overdoses...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
CAMDEN, NJ
4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
