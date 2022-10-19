ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Ruby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Ruby!. Ruby is a 3-year-old mixed breed who came from West Virginia and is looking for a forever home. She loves people, dogs, and cuddles!. If you’d like to learn more information on adopting this lovable girl, watch the...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on November 5th

The Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic in Jamestown on Saturday, November 5th. This clinic will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Taylor Training Center on West Harrison Street. Animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The clinic is also co-sponsored by the City of Jamestown. Dr. Gregory Hoyt will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?

A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Holiday tradition returns with 37th annual Christmas in the Country Artisan Market

A grand Western New York tradition like no other, the Christmas in the Country Artisan Market celebrates its 37rd season when it returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds Nov. 3-6. Patrons will discover more than 450 artisans spread out over five buildings, sample the area’s finest spirits and wines and enjoy a food truck rodeo for dining. Patrons can connect and interact directly with the creators of countless product lines at the event.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural

A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Erie, Pa. Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store’s remaining inventory and said all sales are final.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store

Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
WEST SENECA, NY

