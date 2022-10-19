Read full article on original website
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
Wake Up! Wags: Ruby
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Ruby!. Ruby is a 3-year-old mixed breed who came from West Virginia and is looking for a forever home. She loves people, dogs, and cuddles!. If you’d like to learn more information on adopting this lovable girl, watch the...
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on November 5th
The Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic in Jamestown on Saturday, November 5th. This clinic will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Taylor Training Center on West Harrison Street. Animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The clinic is also co-sponsored by the City of Jamestown. Dr. Gregory Hoyt will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
Ready 4 the Weekend: October 21
Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!
Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?
A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
Holiday tradition returns with 37th annual Christmas in the Country Artisan Market
A grand Western New York tradition like no other, the Christmas in the Country Artisan Market celebrates its 37rd season when it returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds Nov. 3-6. Patrons will discover more than 450 artisans spread out over five buildings, sample the area’s finest spirits and wines and enjoy a food truck rodeo for dining. Patrons can connect and interact directly with the creators of countless product lines at the event.
Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural
A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda. On September 15, time skipped a beat for her. "I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus....
Erie, Pa. Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store’s remaining inventory and said all sales are final.
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
Victim Pulls Fire Alarm In Call For Help During Jamestown Fight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown say a victim involved in a fight on the city’s northside pulled a fire alarm in a plea for help. The call came in to both Jamestown Police officers and firefighters just before 10 o’clock on Thursday night.
Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
Celebrating its 37th season, the artisan market will run from November 3 to November 6 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
