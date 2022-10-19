Read full article on original website
Silver Alert issued for Chickasaw County man
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Carter Blane Biven, of Woodland. He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Biven was last seen on Tuesday, October 17 around 12:30 a.m. […]
Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
Man wanted for murder in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 21
Newton Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8.
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
The State Health Department is reporting new COVID deaths in Attala and Neshoba counties. The two were identified from recently reviewed death certificate reports, the deaths occurring between August 20th and October 7th. Since last Tuesday, Leake County has reported 21 new COVID cases, Neshoba County has had 16 and Attala County 12.
Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Scott County. According to Scott County Coroner Van Thames, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 around the 83-mile marker between Forest and Morton. Nisirr McMiller, who was in his late...
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
Deoputies arrest three in connection with ATV thefts
Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested three men in connection with the taking of seven ATVs from Nehsoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Clark said the oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Mason Anthony, 20, of 11500 Road 248, Union was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny...
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
Multiple Crashes and Theft in Leake County
6:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were called to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Line Rd. and Coon Creek Rd. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No one was injured in the accident. 12:49 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department,...
