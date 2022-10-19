MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon has just become a more hospitable place for pollinators, starting with the well-known honey bee (Apis mellifera). There are more than 3,600 bee species in the U.S., however, while butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, and even some flies, wasps and bats also help to pollinate nearly all of our flowering plants and most of our crops. They’re officially welcome here now as well.

