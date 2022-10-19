Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Robert D. Durbin
Robert D. “Bob” Durbin, age 87, of Mt. Gilead, passed away in Fredericktown on Sunday, October 16. Friends may call on Thursday, October 20, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Masonic services, military honors, and funeral services will follow thereafter with Reverend Dan Dickman officiating.
Knox Pages
Two firefighters/paramedics sworn in at Mount Vernon Fire Dept.
MOUNT VERNON — Two new firefighters and paramedics were sworn in at the Mount Vernon's Fire Department on Thursday morning, with more service members to come. Jason VanHoose, Jr. and Ross Wind were sworn in by Mayor Matt Starr inside the garage of Mount Vernon's Fire Department located at West Gambier Street.
Knox Pages
20 found guilty this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher found seven guilty after court trials, arraignments and hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Knox Pages
West Holmes races in front to lap Mt. Vernon
West Holmes controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon certified as a Bee City USA
MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon has just become a more hospitable place for pollinators, starting with the well-known honey bee (Apis mellifera). There are more than 3,600 bee species in the U.S., however, while butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, and even some flies, wasps and bats also help to pollinate nearly all of our flowering plants and most of our crops. They’re officially welcome here now as well.
Knox Pages
Sherrod Brown: Fighting to protect Ohio's postal carriers
When you put something in the mail, you shouldn’t have to worry about it reaching its final destination. But, over the past year, USPS mail carriers across Ohio have been the victims of brazen armed robberies in Norwood, College Hill, Covington, Madeira, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Groveport, Beachwood, Trotwood, and Dayton.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon invites residents to take zoning code survey
MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon has embarked on a process to modernize its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it is ready to welcome and accommodate strategic growth that meets the goals of the City and its residents. As part of this process, the...
Knox Pages
KESC preschool teachers design program to enhance social skills
MOUNT VERNON – Preschool is much more than letters and numbers, shapes and colors. It’s also about learning to follow instructions, share, take turns and interact positively with others.
