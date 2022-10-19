ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, MS

Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success

OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
OKOLONA, MS
Aberdeen students clean up cemetery

ABERDEEN, MS (WTVA) -- The Mayor's Youth Council in Aberdeen did their part to better their community. Mayor Charles Scott and some student volunteers went to Oddfellows Cemetery Saturday morning to pick up trash and debris on the east side of the yard. Scott says the project was meant to teach students equity.
ABERDEEN, MS
Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford

People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
OXFORD, MS
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
Baby burned by water Wednesday in Saltillo; appears to be accident

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid's Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics were called...
SALTILLO, MS
MSU reacts to sudden death of student-athlete Sam Westmoreland

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State is reeling from the death of student-athlete Sam Westmoreland. The Tupelo native had entered MSU this year as a freshman studying industrial technology. He joined the MSU football team as a walk-on lineman. "Everybody with the athletic program, from our athletic director John Cohen...
STARKVILLE, MS
Brooksville police chief resigns

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The police chief of Brooksville, Virginia Rich, has resigned. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby confirmed the information with WTVA 9 News on Thursday. WTVA has been unable to get in contact with the mayor's office to learn why Rich resigned. According to the 2020 Census, the...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
One person dead in Lafayette County standoff

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Weir shooting suspect in custody

WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in Weir is now in custody. Tyler McDowell surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, Weir Police Chief Dillion Cates said. McDowell was wanted in connection to a weekend shooting at the Weir Apartments. Police said one person was shot and...
WEIR, MS
Pet of the Week - Mercedes

Mercedes is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 21, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
Charges filed against former Hamilton daycare workers

Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of a daycare worker using a scary mask to frighten children. Charges filed against former Hamilton daycare workers. Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of a daycare worker using a...
HAMILTON, MS

