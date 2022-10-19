ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 3 14 7 21 — 45 First quarter. OLE MISS: Quinshon Judkins 6 run at 13:23 (Jonathan Cruz kick) DRIVE: 5 plays, 70 yards, 1:37. KEY PLAYS: Jaxson Dart 24 pass to Jordan Watkins to the LSU 37. Dart 37 pass to Jonathan Mingo to the 1. After an illegal motion penalty, Judkins gets the touchdown on a run up the middle. REBELS 7, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Scott Rabalais' takeaways from LSU's big win over Ole Miss

This LSU team is growing right before everyone’s eyes. Yes, the Tigers still almost seem to prefer coming from behind instead of leading from the start, but the past two results — a 45-35 win at Florida and Saturday’s 45-20 runaway against previously unbeaten Ole Miss — are signs of a team on the rise. The offense is ripening around Jayden Daniels, and the defensive pressure is intensifying. The Tennessee loss suddenly seems like a long time ago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Inside the betting line, odds for Ole Miss at LSU football game

Ole Miss LSU (-1½), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS. Over/under: 65; Money line: Ole Miss +110; LSU -130 The shift in this point spread was as swift as it was surprising. Ole Miss was a 2-point favorite when the spread was released by multiple oddsmakers Sunday, including Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery

LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
theadvocate.com

Southern 51, Virginia-Lynchburg 7: Jim Kleinpeter's top takeaways from homecoming

A Southern team playing slightly short-handed sputtered at times but took care of business in a 51-7 homecoming victory littered with distractions. It’s another good sign moving forward that the Jaguars won handily without playing its best football. It gives the coaching staff something to harp on during a big week ahead, when Southern visits Jackson State. The offense stayed vanilla and the defense, while allowing a few big plays, kept the visitors under their heel. Much better than last year’s homecoming result.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football

The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs

East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Dunham turned to its star QB, and he delivered in a big win over East Feliciana

Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House. And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Walker runs past Live Oak on night it gives sophomore quarterback his first start

Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14. In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy