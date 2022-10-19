Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Tigers check boxes, make themselves into contenders with romp over Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin watched from his sideline in the fourth quarter, hands on his hips, powerless, as LSU checked box after box against his Rebels. Signature win No. 1 of the Brian Kelly era? Check. Taking down your old unbeaten, Top 10-ranked rival for the fifth time since...
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. Ole Miss: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 3 14 7 21 — 45 First quarter. OLE MISS: Quinshon Judkins 6 run at 13:23 (Jonathan Cruz kick) DRIVE: 5 plays, 70 yards, 1:37. KEY PLAYS: Jaxson Dart 24 pass to Jordan Watkins to the LSU 37. Dart 37 pass to Jonathan Mingo to the 1. After an illegal motion penalty, Judkins gets the touchdown on a run up the middle. REBELS 7, TIGERS 0.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Scott Rabalais' takeaways from LSU's big win over Ole Miss
This LSU team is growing right before everyone’s eyes. Yes, the Tigers still almost seem to prefer coming from behind instead of leading from the start, but the past two results — a 45-35 win at Florida and Saturday’s 45-20 runaway against previously unbeaten Ole Miss — are signs of a team on the rise. The offense is ripening around Jayden Daniels, and the defensive pressure is intensifying. The Tennessee loss suddenly seems like a long time ago.
theadvocate.com
Inside the betting line, odds for Ole Miss at LSU football game
Ole Miss LSU (-1½), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS. Over/under: 65; Money line: Ole Miss +110; LSU -130 The shift in this point spread was as swift as it was surprising. Ole Miss was a 2-point favorite when the spread was released by multiple oddsmakers Sunday, including Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
theadvocate.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
theadvocate.com
An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery
LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
theadvocate.com
Carencro rewrites record book with offensive performance for ages in 72-55 win over Sam Houston
The saying that records were made to be broken held true at Carencro in the Bears' District 3-5A game against Sam Houston on Friday. The Bears (7-1, 6-1) shattered eight school records in a wild 72-55 win. Senior quarterback Chantz Ceaser, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 348 yards...
theadvocate.com
Southern 51, Virginia-Lynchburg 7: Jim Kleinpeter's top takeaways from homecoming
A Southern team playing slightly short-handed sputtered at times but took care of business in a 51-7 homecoming victory littered with distractions. It’s another good sign moving forward that the Jaguars won handily without playing its best football. It gives the coaching staff something to harp on during a big week ahead, when Southern visits Jackson State. The offense stayed vanilla and the defense, while allowing a few big plays, kept the visitors under their heel. Much better than last year’s homecoming result.
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football
The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
theadvocate.com
Southern coach Eric Dooley is confident homecoming won't be a distraction for his team
Southern University’s homecoming week means a lot more than the game-day traffic jam it creates on campus. It’s a week of celebration with events on campus and the return of a multitude of alumni. Jaguars coach Eric Dooley has seen a few of these during his 14 years...
theadvocate.com
Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs
East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
theadvocate.com
Dunham turned to its star QB, and he delivered in a big win over East Feliciana
Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House. And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
theadvocate.com
Walker runs past Live Oak on night it gives sophomore quarterback his first start
Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14. In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
theadvocate.com
Southside knocks off perennial 3-5A juggernaut Acadiana to take over top spot
When Southside slayed the dragon that is Acadiana on Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium with a dominant 22-7 victory, it’s hard to act like it’s just another win. In fact, Southside coach Josh Fontenot said as much as his Sharks moved into sole possession of first place in District 3-5A.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas holds off Cecilia to move into drivers seat in District 4-4A race
OPELOUSAS – It’s been a long time coming. It’s never been for lack of talent in Opelousas. But, for the first time since 1994 the Opelousas Tigers are on the fast track towards a district championship after their 21-16 win over the Cecilia Bulldogs on Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic tries knocking off fourth No. 1-ranked team this year in rival St. Thomas More
Being ranked No. 1 in the state and then facing Teurlings Catholic has been a recipe for defeat on more than one occasion this season. The Rebels have proven to be dragon slayers this season, knocking off three top-ranked teams in their respective classifications. “It has been really unprecedented for...
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
theadvocate.com
11 wounded as Southern University fraternity homecoming party turns into 'utter mayhem'
Hundreds of red plastic cups littered the front lawn of Southern University’s Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house Friday morning — the remnants of the joyous homecoming week gathering that ended just hours earlier, when gunshots were fired indiscriminately into the sea of partygoers, injuring 11. At least nine of the victims were students.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
theadvocate.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
