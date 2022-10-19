This LSU team is growing right before everyone’s eyes. Yes, the Tigers still almost seem to prefer coming from behind instead of leading from the start, but the past two results — a 45-35 win at Florida and Saturday’s 45-20 runaway against previously unbeaten Ole Miss — are signs of a team on the rise. The offense is ripening around Jayden Daniels, and the defensive pressure is intensifying. The Tennessee loss suddenly seems like a long time ago.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO