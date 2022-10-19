Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an ‘unknown powdery substance’.
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating after an inmate was found dead early Saturday morning at the Huntington County Jail, according to a release from ISP. The initial investigation found that, around 3 a.m., another inmate alerted jail staff of a possible medical emergency in one of...
cbs4indy.com
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.”. Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction...
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon student arrested for “joke” threat made against Western Boone Schools
Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents.
cbs4indy.com
Shelbyville man sentenced to 5 years in Capitol breach
A Shelbyville man was sentenced to 5 years for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Mark Andrew Mazza learned his punishment Friday in federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. He had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.
cbs4indy.com
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns.
cbs4indy.com
Key figure in Muncie kickback scheme sentenced to 1 year of probation, ordered to pay $100 after plea deal
MUNCIE, Ind. – A key figure in the bribery scam that upended Muncie city government finalized his plea deal and learned his sentence this week. Tracy Barton pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A judge sentenced him Thursday to 1 year of probation and ordered him to pay a “special assessment” of $100. Two other counts were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
cbs4indy.com
Residents relieved after arrest in incidents of shots fired into east side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A months-long investigation into a series of shots fired into a home on Indy’s east side led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man. Zechari Scott, who is accused of shooting into a home in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road on multiple occasions, is behind bars, charged with three counts of criminal recklessness.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to south side shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They came to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis only to be ambushed, thrown into a car and threatened at gunpoint to retrieve money from and ATM using their debit cards. When they tried to fight back and escape the car and flee to the tree...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
cbs4indy.com
2 shot, 1 serious in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did...
cbs4indy.com
Pendleton man faces charge after crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces a charge after a crash on the city’s near north side that left a Lyft passenger who was heading home after a night at the bar dead in September. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on September 29 at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware Streets.
cbs4indy.com
Two Indy families seek answers following pair of unsolved murders from October 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, October has been a violent month in Indianapolis. With 34 homicides in 31 days, last October was the deadliest month in the history of the city. Unfortunately, one year later more than half of those cases remains unsolved. Sitting inside...
cbs4indy.com
Madison County police departments installing license plate reader cameras
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — By the end of 2022, there will be nearly 40 license plate reading cameras spread across Madison County. On Thursday, Anderson Police Chief Michael Lee announced that his department would be installing 21 Flock cameras across the city. The cameras snap pictures of vehicles as...
cbs4indy.com
Two Bartholomew County deputies credited for rescuing man from fire
COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy...
cbs4indy.com
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
cbs4indy.com
7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading...
cbs4indy.com
Person critically injured in east side shooting, second shooting in that area in under 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is critically injured after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side. Indianapolis metro police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of N. Post Road for a person shot. Officers arrived to a Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of...
