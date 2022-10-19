Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Business Journal
SDBJ INSIDER
Kaberi Banerjee Murthy has been hired by The Conrad Prebys Foundation as the organization’s new chief impact officer. Banerjee Murthy previously served as the chief impact officer for Meyer Memorial Trust in Oregon. Earlier in her career, she was VP of programs at the Brooklyn Community Foundation in New York and a program director at Crown Family Philanthropies in Chicago.
San Diego Business Journal
Kinnate Biopharma Stands Out at New One Paseo Office
When Kinnate Biopharma was looking for a new home, they told Ware Malcomb architects that they wanted something that would make the company stand out as a creative place to work just as the company stands out in the development of cancer treatment. The result in the 7,000 square feet...
San Diego Business Journal
SoCal Venture Summit Draws VC Interest to San Diego
The SoCal Venture Summit began some 20 years ago, the brainchild of Mission Ventures founder Leo Spiegel. At that time in 2001, three venture capital firms were headquartered here, with more than $1 billion in assets to invest. Those funds are all gone. While San Diego has transitioned and gone through rough times like the financial collapse in 2008, the SoCal Venture Summit has been successfully resuscitated by Connect San Diego.
San Diego Business Journal
Remote Care Brings Access to Cochlear Implants
The month of October is National Audiology Awareness Month and for many with hearing loss, cochlear implants are an effective treatment, although one that is hindered by access. According to experts, only 5% of the 2 million people in the U.S. who are potential candidates for cochlear technology have been...
San Diego Business Journal
Small Businesses Get Big ‘Boost’ at Meta Event
San Diego small businesses looking to sharpen their social media marketing skills lined up to take part of Facebook parent company Meta’s Meta Boost Small Business Studios event. The two-day event held Oct. 12-13 at Liberty Station featured workshops for using Meta products like short-form video platform Reels, as...
San Diego Business Journal
J.P. Morgan San Diego Grows, Overcomes Economic Pressures
In December of last year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. brought its entire business in San Diego together under one roof at a brand-new office at One Paseo. For the first time it has one corporate office in San Diego to call home. This new location comes after years of having...
San Diego Business Journal
La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market
City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
Comments / 0