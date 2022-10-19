The SoCal Venture Summit began some 20 years ago, the brainchild of Mission Ventures founder Leo Spiegel. At that time in 2001, three venture capital firms were headquartered here, with more than $1 billion in assets to invest. Those funds are all gone. While San Diego has transitioned and gone through rough times like the financial collapse in 2008, the SoCal Venture Summit has been successfully resuscitated by Connect San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO