New York City, NY

Nets' Kyrie Irving is looking to prove himself as a leader

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
After a season where he often served as a distraction for his teammates, Kyrie Irving is doing what he can to find out how he can improve as a leader.

Nets insider Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Irving has been asking his teammates what he can change for this upcoming season. Irving said, “My focus is not [on narratives]. I can’t pour energy into that. The reality is we’re here, and for the last year you guys asked my teammates a bunch of questions — about me, specifically, and why I’m not here. Now that I’m here we get to see the consistent effort I would’ve put forth last year, and the year before that if everyone started off the season healthy and we had a good start.”

Irving continued:

“I understand the position I’m in and I carry it with humble responsibility of being able to lead by example and not just being a person who comes up with a bunch of fancy words but actually acts on it. Just figuring that out daily is not a perfect job or easy job. And it’s not meant to be a solo act; I got a lot of help out here.”

