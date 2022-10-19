Nets' Kyrie Irving is looking to prove himself as a leader

After a season where he often served as a distraction for his teammates, Kyrie Irving is doing what he can to find out how he can improve as a leader.

Nets insider Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Irving has been asking his teammates what he can change for this upcoming season. Irving said, “My focus is not [on narratives]. I can’t pour energy into that. The reality is we’re here, and for the last year you guys asked my teammates a bunch of questions — about me, specifically, and why I’m not here. Now that I’m here we get to see the consistent effort I would’ve put forth last year, and the year before that if everyone started off the season healthy and we had a good start.”

Irving continued: