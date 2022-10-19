ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world blasts ALCS umpire’s miss in huge spot

For the New York Yankees, the top of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros will be remembered for its near misses. Aaron Judge narrowly missed a go-ahead home run and one hitter later, Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the inning. Only, it wasn’t without controversy.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh Visits School After HR Reaction Video Goes Viral

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was so moved after seeing a classroom full of elementary school students lose it after he smashed a playoff home run, the big leaguer went to the classroom and hung out with the kids!. 25-year-old Raleigh visited Cascade View Elementary School in Snoqualmie, WA, where he...
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire

The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Phillies lead Padres in NLCS; Yankees try to bounce back

A jam-packed weekend of playoff baseball continues on Saturday with a pair of LCS games. First, the Yankees will try to start climbing out of a hole in the ALCS against the Astros after losing the first two games in Houston. ALCS Game 3 is set or Saturday evening, and it will be followed by NLCS Game 4. The Phillies host the Padres in that one and will look to win again at home after taking a 2-1 series lead Friday night.
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers. Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves. The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.
