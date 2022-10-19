A jam-packed weekend of playoff baseball continues on Saturday with a pair of LCS games. First, the Yankees will try to start climbing out of a hole in the ALCS against the Astros after losing the first two games in Houston. ALCS Game 3 is set or Saturday evening, and it will be followed by NLCS Game 4. The Phillies host the Padres in that one and will look to win again at home after taking a 2-1 series lead Friday night.

