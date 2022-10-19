Read full article on original website
Suns’ Monty Williams explains why Chris Paul remained benched in comeback
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul took a seat with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, a typical breather period for the 37-year-old. Paul had played just over 30 minutes, and head coach Monty Williams typically rests Paul before the point guard re-enters to close...
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night
NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"
NBA fans react to the Philadelphia 76ers falling to 0-3 on the season after an embarrassing 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
There are big takeaways for Suns’ Lee, Payne in season opener
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has done this before. To end the fourth game of last season, Williams pulled point guard Chris Paul out of the lineup with 6:55 left and their team trailing the Sacramento Kings, 95-84. Paul had been struggling with a 1-for-10 shooting line, six points...
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Adam Silver apologizes to Suns employees for Sarver’s conduct, per report
NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to Phoenix Suns employees before the team’s season-opener on Wednesday for owner Robert Sarver’s conduct leading to his suspension, according to ESPN reporter Baxter Holmes. Suns minority owner Sam Garvin also apologized at the meeting for the organization. Silver addressed the...
Cardinals find renewed hope in season after TNF win vs. Saints
GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
GM Armstrong likes how Arizona Coyotes have quickly improved early in season
Early into the season, general manager Bill Armstrong likes what he’s seeing from the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve been happy with how our team has gotten better with every game,” Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “… Right now our power play is really executing at a high level and that’s giving us a chance to win games and be in games.”
DeAndre Hopkins has a hype video for his post-suspension debut
DeAndre Hopkins’ 2022 debut fittingly comes as the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints as the only NFL show in the Thursday Night Football primetime slot. There is drama attached to his return from a six-game PED suspension he attempted to appeal. There is drama as the Cardinals come off an ugly offensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. And if drama is something you want more of, here is this:
DeAndre Hopkins cures some, not all of Cardinals’ offensive issues vs. Saints
GLENDALE — The last time the Arizona Cardinals played at home on Thursday night, they experienced quite the turnaround. After putting together a 7-0 start last year, Arizona watched its season take a sudden twist. And not in a good way, with the Cardinals dropping a very winnable game to the Green Bay Packers despite having a shot at the end zone in the final seconds.
Watch: Arizona’s pick-6 party gives Cardinals lead over Saints at halftime
The Arizona Cardinals had a pick-six party to end the first half against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. Not only did Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson give his team the lead with the first interception of his NFL career, but teammate Isaiah Simmons doubled Arizona’s lead on the ensuing drive in the same exact manner.
State Farm Stadium roof to be open Thursday for Cardinals-Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first home game of the season with the roof open at State Farm Stadium Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. The forecast in Glendale projects 87 degrees at 5 p.m. for a 5:15 p.m. MST kickoff with clear skies throughout the game.
