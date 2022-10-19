ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
Early into the season, general manager Bill Armstrong likes what he’s seeing from the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve been happy with how our team has gotten better with every game,” Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “… Right now our power play is really executing at a high level and that’s giving us a chance to win games and be in games.”
DeAndre Hopkins’ 2022 debut fittingly comes as the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints as the only NFL show in the Thursday Night Football primetime slot. There is drama attached to his return from a six-game PED suspension he attempted to appeal. There is drama as the Cardinals come off an ugly offensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. And if drama is something you want more of, here is this:
GLENDALE — The last time the Arizona Cardinals played at home on Thursday night, they experienced quite the turnaround. After putting together a 7-0 start last year, Arizona watched its season take a sudden twist. And not in a good way, with the Cardinals dropping a very winnable game to the Green Bay Packers despite having a shot at the end zone in the final seconds.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

