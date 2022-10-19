Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
wbaa.org
Kids are at risk for RSV. Here’s how health experts say to protect them
Pediatricians are seeing an increase in children infected with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, orRSV.According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 15 percent of Indiana RSV tests came back positive the second week of October,almost doublethe percentage of positive tests the same week last year. Nationwide, there were nearly 5,000 positive tests the second week of October.
WISH-TV
Doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect kids from RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
buildingindiana.com
Recyclers are Growing in Indiana
There’s a great deal of money in metals for Hoosiers, in more ways than commonly thought. Indiana is well known as a major location for primary metals production, but the recycling side of the industry has been gaining strength lately too as more metal purchasers seek out sustainable alternatives. Lately, companies involved in scrap recycling have been expanding their capabilities to meet the increased demand for reclaimed material.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
cbs4indy.com
Turkeys will cost Hoosiers more this year thanks to inflation, avian influenza
Unfortunately, consumers can expect to pay more for their Thanksgiving meals this year. The American Farm Bureau Federation is reporting a significant increase for turkeys alone. “Some of your items such as your frozen, basted turkeys commonly used for Thanksgiving dinner have increased in price between 28% and 32% compared...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
WISH-TV
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
Virtual Indiana public school sees boost in students and staff
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Hoosier students learn and the way Indiana educators teach. Virtual and digital education has become the main form of learning for some students, while it's a supplemental way to learn for others. Indiana Digital Learning School...
cbs4indy.com
Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they did in other states, the research shows.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.” AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release sent […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
WLFI.com
No pardons for marijuana crimes in Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this month President Biden announced he was pardoning over 6,000 people convicted of federal possession of marijuana charges. The President also urged governors to follow suit and do the same on the state level. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is not willing...
