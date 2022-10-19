Read full article on original website
Ab-Soul Drops First Single From Upcoming LP “Do Better” Featuring Zacari
Ab-Soul has shared the first song off of his forthcoming album. “Do Better” hears the veteran rapper team up with a younger talent, the singer Zacari. Ab-Soul described the track as a reinterpretation of real-life events that have occured in the six years since he put out his last LP, 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama Return With 2nd Collaborative Mixtape ‘Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It’
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama have delivered a new mixtape in the MC’s long-running Gangsta Grillz series. Out now, the release lands on the rapper’s 51st birthday and marks the rapper-producer team’s second mixtape together, following 2008’s The City Is In Good Hands, and seventh overall collaboration.
Armani Caesar Delivers Sequel Album to 2020’s ‘The Liz’
Two years after dropping her debut LP The Liz, Armani Caesar has returned with a sequel to the hard-hitting rap project. While 2020’s effort landed Caesar on the radar of both fans and music critics alike, The Liz 2 sees the rapper come into her music style, further experimenting with sound, lyrics and production.
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Future Drops Music Video for ‘I Never Liked You’ Cut “Massaging Me”
Future is continuing to celebrate his latest LP I Never Liked You with a new music video for the song “Massaging Me.”. The visual flicks between blue and red-tinted cuts of the Atlanta rapper partying at home and alongside the pool. All the while, Future drops bars about all the money he’s made and how he’s spending it.
Stüssy Links With Goldie For Graffiti-Print Capsule
For its latest project, Stüssy taps iconic British music producer, visual artist, and DJ, Goldie, for a limited capsule. Initially known for his work as a graffiti artist, British music producer Goldie later became a pivotal figure in the ’90s UK jungle, breakbeat hardcore, and drum and bass scenes, co-founding the label Metalheadz and releasing an expansive body of work including his groundbreaking 1995 debut studio album Timeless.
Playboi Carti Drops Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
After a teased drop last year, fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album. Earlier this week, the Whole Lotta Red rapper launched a countdown timer on the website for his Opium record label. Initially believed to be for the album, the expiry of the countdown saw the drop of the debut collection of Playboi Carti’s “Narcissist” clothing line.
Hit-Boy Comes Clean on His Relationship With Ye, Discusses His Production Credits and Dropping New Music
Hit-Boy has been creating number-one hit songs for more than a decade. From working with industry heavyweights like Drake, Rihanna, Nas, Jay Z and Beyoncé, to his highly publicized fallout with Ye – the artist formerly known as Kanye West – Hit-Boy has a lot to say and share with fans that have been following him from the start.
Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Teletubbies' Reboot
Originally announced back in September, Netflix has now released the official trailer for its upcoming Teletubbies reboot. Aside from the return of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po, the Netflix Jr series features narration from actor Tituss Burgess and a new Sun Baby. The trailer for the Teletubbies reboot sees...
Lourenzo Smith Documents His Love for Vintage Mercedes-Benz in 'FULL FRAMES'
The new photo-book is available to purchase via Blurb. Lourenzo Smith is one of the many creatives who used the pandemic as a way to fully pursue his creative passions. Based in Los Angeles, the photographer has always carried an affinity for vintage luxury and has produced a new photo-book exploring the impact that Mercedes-Benz has had on his life.
Latest 'Wakanda Forever' Teaser Shows New Black Panther in Action
With the film’s release less than a month away, a new action-packed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer has surfaced offering new glimpses at the upcoming film. The clips showcase Namor, the ruler of Atlantis in the Marvel comics, in new action scenes and offer a closer look at the new Black Panther suit which seems to confirm the fans’ early suspicions that Shuri will succeed Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa in becoming the new Black Panther.
‘Baki’ Manga Pays Tribute to Late Wrestler Antonio Inoki in Epilogue Story
Baki manga creator Keisuke Itagaki is penning an epilogue storyline centered on the character Kanji Igari for the forthcoming issue of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shōnen Champion, Anime News Network reported. The story pays tribute to wrestler Antonio Inoki, who Itagaki based the character on. The real-life Inoki passed...
‘Apex Legends Eclipse’ Trailer Teases Legend Catalyst’s Special Abilities
Apex Legends has shared a new trailer for season 15, Eclipse, that foreshadows the debut of the newest Legend named Catalyst. A lore trailer released earlier this week gave players an idea of Catalyst’s unique abilities, including a mysterious black liquid called Ferrofluid that she hauls in tanks carried on her back.
Kanye West Reportedly Plans To Build a Mini-City Called the “Yecosystem”
Following the news that Balenciaga has decided to part ways with Kanye West, it appears the rapper has already moved on to his next project. According to Rolling Stone, Ye has filed trademark applications for a series of enclosed mini-cities that he wants to call the “Yecosystem.”. The Yecosystem...
Casablanca's FW22 Sunglasses Serve Miami Vice Realness
For Fall/Winter 2022, Charaf Tajer‘s Casablanca delivered a collection co-signed by the Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, and throughout the Hugo Comte-shot lookbook, we saw the actor play himself while consistently donning various iterations of the label’s sunglasses collection. Now, Casablanca has released said sunnies. This season, Casablanca delivers...
Ikeuchi Hiroto Teases Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Robot Figure
Ikeuchi Hiroto, the Japanese artist behind the advanced wearable robotics shown in Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 campaign, has revealed his first Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK collaboration. Working closely with body-enhancing robot company Skeletonics, Ikeuchi is known for his high-tech mechanical display pieces inspired by classic sci-fi series such as Star Wars and Gundam. Ikeuchi’s take on the BE@RBRICK figure features a semi-transparent body showcasing a generator located on the chest wired to a dome-like mechanism on the head resembling a robot brain. The figure’s limbs are found in black, silver, and gold chrome with futuristic iconography scattered throughout.
Watch How the MCM Cognac Visetos Monogram Continues to Evolve
MCM’s Cognac Visetos has been around since its creation in the late ’70s. Loved by music stars, film celebrities, superstar athletes and royalty, the statement-making monogram is a symbol of historic luxury. It also represents a lavish travel lifestyle as the German luxury fashion house applies the signature monogram on its trunks, trolleys, totes, backpacks, belt bags, crossbodies and animal figures as well.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Devices Containing Book Manuscript and Unreleased Music Were Stolen From Her Car
Lana Del Rey has opened up about a recent theft that caused her to lose unreleased music and the manuscript for her book. Opening up about the incident in a series of videos posted to social media, Del Rey revealed that the theft took place a few months ago and consisted of a laptop, three video cameras and multiple hard drives, all of which were swiped from her car while it was parked on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have dates for their co-headlining tour. Set to take place across seven dates this December, the comedians will kick off their engagement on December 1 in San Diego and will appear in Phoenix, Anaheim, San Jose, San Francisco and Sacramento before closing it out in Thousand Palms on December 14. The tour will take place just shortly after Rock finishes his solo engagements, and a week or so before Chappelle begins his three-date shows in Hollywood, Florida from December 27 to December 29.
