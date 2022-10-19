ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley Says Elvis Presley's Graceland Bedroom 'Is the One Place I Feel the Safest'

By Lucille Barilla
Much has been said about the secrets that lie within Elvis Presley ‘s Graceland bedroom. This private sanctuary has remained off-limits since his August 1977 death. However, during a 2013 interview, Lisa Marie Presley spilled secrets about the room and why she says it “is the one place I feel the safest.”

Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley | Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images

Graceland will always be Lisa Marie’s home

Graceland will always hold a special place in Lisa Marie’s heart. “It’s my childhood home,” the only daughter of Elvis and the owner of Graceland and its contents said in an interview with USA Today .

“I was born in Memphis,” Lisa Marie continued of the place she lived with Elvis and her mother, Priscilla Presley .

“It’s got an extraordinary energy there when you go,” she says, and is “like a time capsule: nothing’s been changed or moved since 1977. It’s like a time warp, and the energy is still very much there. You can feel it,” Lisa Marie explains.

“It’s from the essence of that period. It’s an exceptional place, and it was incredible to grow up there. It was almost like a big playground for my father and everybody. It was my father’s sanctuary , and he made it into a special place. He made it into a home for a lot of people.”

Lisa Marie Presley spills the secrets of Elvis Presley’s bedroom

In a YouTube interview with Jezebel, Lisa Marie revealed that Elvis’ bedroom was where she went to find solace. At the 4:55 mark, she discusses Elvis’ private upstairs quarters.

“It’s the one place I feel the safest,” she admitted. “I keep the key for upstairs with me. Up there is just his [Elvis’] room and my room. It was his sanctuary. I can shut that door and feel the safest and the calmest I can feel.”

Lisa Marie revealed the area is “the same” as when Elvis left it. However, it still had a lot of Elvis’ flair for the flamboyant and reflected the decorating tastes of the 1970s.

The king of rock and roll’s only child admitted: “Oh, it’s showy! It’s got a long shag carpet, a black bed, and red walls. Gold everything here and there.”

Lisa Marie was unaware of the impact she had on Elvis Presley’s life

She spoke of a past exhibit that featured artifacts from Presley’s life. Some of these included some of her childhood possessions.

Lisa Marie said that when walking out of the exhibit, she saw a quote on the wall that read, “being a father was the best thing that ever happened to me.” She admitted to the interviewer that she had never heard that statement before and that it was “really cool.”

She revealed that she understood the “great love” her father had for her and the “powerful connection” they had “since the minute that I can remember.”

“It reinstated what I felt was the truth which was that I was the most important thing to him, and I felt like our relationship was special,” Lisa Marie said.

Angela Barlow
3d ago

my dad died too. his home is kept up by family. memories are hard to let go. i understand what she means

Miss V
3d ago

She ran through his money years ago She has absolutely no respect for Elvis or to his money💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜

Nat White
3d ago

promotional emotions, if I said that about my parent's bedroom I would be advised to get therapy for delayed maturity

