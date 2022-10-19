A lot has changed since the first-ever Instant Pot over a decade ago, but the ethos of the brand remains the same: Consolidating cooking into one easy-to-use, easy-to-store device. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid (available at Amazon for $229.95) promises just that, with 13 versatile functions under one lid. We put this multicooker through a wide range of tests to gauge its functionality, and found that it's much more convenient and versatile than its predecessors—but it falls short in comparison to its direct competitor, the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer when it comes to certain functions.

