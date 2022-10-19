ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Jags, Lady Tigers, take county cross country titles

Photo: The start of the boys’ race during the county cross country meet held at Lewisburg High School (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto Central and Hernando repeated as team champions in the DeSoto County cross country meet held this year at Lewisburg High School on Saturday, Oct. 22. In addition, Kaleb...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars

Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
BATESVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams

Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tennis classic supports programs for underserved youth

On Saturday Oct. 15, players from Shelby and DeSoto County came together to participate in the 9th Y-MOT Tennis Classic. This year’s tournament was held on the indoor clay courts at the Tunica National Tennis Center. Eighteen players came to play and support a campaign to raise funds benefiting...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Flu cases increase in DeSoto County, Mid-South

DeSoto County and the Mid-South area continue to see increasing numbers of influenza cases as we enter the typical flu season and it’s putting people in the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in its weekly FluView, noted that 1,674 patients are in the hospital nationally due to influenza, with Influenza A(H3N2) strain being the most prevalent.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WQAD

Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up

MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Southaven Chamber holds annual Awards Luncheon

Photo: The Southaven Chamber Awards Luncheon attracted hundreds to the Landers Center Wednesday afternoon. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Southaven Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards Wednesday during its Awards Luncheon at the Landers Center. Following are the persons or businesses that were recognized as award winners:. Man of the Year,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Fall Cleanup Week in DeSoto County set

Photo: Supervisor Ray Denison helps in the road cleanup to help keep DeSoto County clean. (Courtesy photo) It’s time to clean out the garage, basement, man-cave and she-shed and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and DeSoto County Environmental Services are pleased to announce a Fall Cleanup Week this year.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford

People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy