FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
desotocountynews.com
Jags, Lady Tigers, take county cross country titles
Photo: The start of the boys’ race during the county cross country meet held at Lewisburg High School (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto Central and Hernando repeated as team champions in the DeSoto County cross country meet held this year at Lewisburg High School on Saturday, Oct. 22. In addition, Kaleb...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars
Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
desotocountynews.com
Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams
Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
desotocountynews.com
Tennis classic supports programs for underserved youth
On Saturday Oct. 15, players from Shelby and DeSoto County came together to participate in the 9th Y-MOT Tennis Classic. This year’s tournament was held on the indoor clay courts at the Tunica National Tennis Center. Eighteen players came to play and support a campaign to raise funds benefiting...
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
WLOX
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed during a hit-and-run in Oxford over the weekend. The Madison native was one of two students hit by a vehicle in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.
desotocountynews.com
Flu cases increase in DeSoto County, Mid-South
DeSoto County and the Mid-South area continue to see increasing numbers of influenza cases as we enter the typical flu season and it’s putting people in the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in its weekly FluView, noted that 1,674 patients are in the hospital nationally due to influenza, with Influenza A(H3N2) strain being the most prevalent.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
WQAD
Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up
MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
WAPT
Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run was 'the kind of guy people wanted to be around'
JACKSON, Miss. — University of Mississippi leaders are asking for prayers for a student who was killed and another student who was injured in a hit-and-run. Walker Fielder, of Madison, was killed and Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was critically injured in the hit-and-run in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Chamber holds annual Awards Luncheon
Photo: The Southaven Chamber Awards Luncheon attracted hundreds to the Landers Center Wednesday afternoon. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Southaven Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards Wednesday during its Awards Luncheon at the Landers Center. Following are the persons or businesses that were recognized as award winners:. Man of the Year,...
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
desotocountynews.com
Fall Cleanup Week in DeSoto County set
Photo: Supervisor Ray Denison helps in the road cleanup to help keep DeSoto County clean. (Courtesy photo) It’s time to clean out the garage, basement, man-cave and she-shed and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and DeSoto County Environmental Services are pleased to announce a Fall Cleanup Week this year.
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford
People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools HR chief under investigation by the district
Dr. Yolanda Martin, the Chief of Human Resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), is under investigation by the school district. MSCS provided FOX13 this quote, attributing it to the superintendent:. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As...
Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
Cordova school lifts lockdown, closes early after reports of shots fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova school was on lockdown for about an hour Friday after reported shots were fired nearby. Lamplighter Montessori School in the 8500 block of Fay Road near 193 confirmed to ABC24 they went on a precautionary lockdown about noon after they said children heard shots fired near their playground.
