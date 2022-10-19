The wait is over — the Box Car Stage at Sawgrass Grove will see its first live band tonight. Penta, known for playing 1970s and ’80s hits around The Villages, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Villagers are thrilled to have another venue for outdoor entertainment, especially for those who live in the southern region. “The Villages does such a good job with entertainment,” said Marie Grimm, of the Village of Hawkins. “I’m so excited for the stage to open. I often go to Brownwood Paddock Square and the other squares, but I’m excited to meet neighbors at Sawgrass Grove.” Other Villagers shared her excitement for entertainment closer to home. “I think this will be nice,” said Terry Voltz, of the Village of Bradford. “My wife and I had to travel all the way to Brownwood to listen to music. This is more convenient. It’s only 10 minutes in our golf cart.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO