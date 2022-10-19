ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thatssotampa.com

168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend

After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL

When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
What Now Orlando

Chipotle to Open New Orlando Location in 2024

Until the new Central Florida Chipotle opens its doors nearly two years from now, foodies may find the nearest location at 7800 Dr. Phillips Blvd. The post Chipotle to Open New Orlando Location in 2024  appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland Nature Preserve hosting 'Rambunctious Raccoons' event

The Oakland Nature Preserve is hosting an event to educate the public on raccoons. 'Rambunctious Raccoons' will offer locals the opportunity to discover the mischievous and misunderstood world of raccoons with noted naturalist Don Kendzior. Attendees will learn how the creatures eat, play, sleep and raise their young. Kendzior is...
OAKLAND, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Entertainment set for Sawgrass Grove debut

The wait is over — the Box Car Stage at Sawgrass Grove will see its first live band tonight. Penta, known for playing 1970s and ’80s hits around The Villages, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Villagers are thrilled to have another venue for outdoor entertainment, especially for those who live in the southern region. “The Villages does such a good job with entertainment,” said Marie Grimm, of the Village of Hawkins. “I’m so excited for the stage to open. I often go to Brownwood Paddock Square and the other squares, but I’m excited to meet neighbors at Sawgrass Grove.” Other Villagers shared her excitement for entertainment closer to home. “I think this will be nice,” said Terry Voltz, of the Village of Bradford. “My wife and I had to travel all the way to Brownwood to listen to music. This is more convenient. It’s only 10 minutes in our golf cart.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond's 'Main Street' now a place to go

Main Street in Ormond Beach goes by another name, Granada Boulevard. It was a blighted stretch some city officials weren’t too proud of years ago. That changed after the city established the area as a Community Redevelopment District and partnered with businesses through Ormond Beach MainStreet. “If we pull...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Skeleton cyclist spotted near golf course in The Villages

This skeleton cyclist has been spotted near the Volusia Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
THE VILLAGES, FL
What Now Orlando

Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location

What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023. The post Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
CLERMONT, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Adults can trick-or-treat at the Oviedo Mall next week. Here’s what to expect

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Oviedo Mall is giving adults some nostalgia next week as they are preparing to host their inaugural Sip-or-Treat event. This free event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween...

Comments / 0

Community Policy