Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette to open new Winter Park location. Here are the details
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Paris Baguette is getting ready for the grand opening of its first Florida location in Winter Park. The South Korean-based bakery chain is set to open up shop at 325 S. Orlando Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a news release. The company said...
thatssotampa.com
168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend
After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Chipotle to Open New Orlando Location in 2024
Until the new Central Florida Chipotle opens its doors nearly two years from now, foodies may find the nearest location at 7800 Dr. Phillips Blvd. The post Chipotle to Open New Orlando Location in 2024 appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Nature Preserve hosting 'Rambunctious Raccoons' event
The Oakland Nature Preserve is hosting an event to educate the public on raccoons. 'Rambunctious Raccoons' will offer locals the opportunity to discover the mischievous and misunderstood world of raccoons with noted naturalist Don Kendzior. Attendees will learn how the creatures eat, play, sleep and raise their young. Kendzior is...
Villages Daily Sun
Entertainment set for Sawgrass Grove debut
The wait is over — the Box Car Stage at Sawgrass Grove will see its first live band tonight. Penta, known for playing 1970s and ’80s hits around The Villages, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Villagers are thrilled to have another venue for outdoor entertainment, especially for those who live in the southern region. “The Villages does such a good job with entertainment,” said Marie Grimm, of the Village of Hawkins. “I’m so excited for the stage to open. I often go to Brownwood Paddock Square and the other squares, but I’m excited to meet neighbors at Sawgrass Grove.” Other Villagers shared her excitement for entertainment closer to home. “I think this will be nice,” said Terry Voltz, of the Village of Bradford. “My wife and I had to travel all the way to Brownwood to listen to music. This is more convenient. It’s only 10 minutes in our golf cart.”
villages-news.com
Duplicated cards might not work after upgrades to gates in The Villages
Duplicated cards may no long work after upgrades to gates in The Villages. A major upgrade to the gates is currently taking place, which could explain why so many gate arms are down. The growth of The Villages and the addition of more and more gates means that Florida’s Friendliest...
Realtor Makes 'NYC Map' of Orlando and People Are Here for It
This is totally classic!
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond's 'Main Street' now a place to go
Main Street in Ormond Beach goes by another name, Granada Boulevard. It was a blighted stretch some city officials weren’t too proud of years ago. That changed after the city established the area as a Community Redevelopment District and partnered with businesses through Ormond Beach MainStreet. “If we pull...
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando seeking kitten, puppy food donations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s tiniest residents need some help. The shelter said the puppies and kitties in their foster care program have quickly depleted the shelter’s supply of food for them, and they need some help restocking shelves. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
villages-news.com
Skeleton cyclist spotted near golf course in The Villages
This skeleton cyclist has been spotted near the Volusia Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023. The post Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
click orlando
Adults can trick-or-treat at the Oviedo Mall next week. Here’s what to expect
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Oviedo Mall is giving adults some nostalgia next week as they are preparing to host their inaugural Sip-or-Treat event. This free event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween...
Comments / 0