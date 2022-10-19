Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"

Taylor Rooks reveals Klay Thompson vowed to get his 5th ring soon.

The Golden State Warriors started the defense of their 2022 NBA championship in a good way, beating the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center with a final score of 123-109. The Purple and Gold tried to put some resistance against the Dubs, but the championship pedigree, the quality of their players and their time together was too much for the Los Angelenos.

Klay Thompson was the third-best scorer of his team, with 18 points, only behind Stephen Curry 's 33 and Andrew Wiggins' 20. This offseason was very important for Klay since it was the first summer he had to work on his game after spending the last three years inactive due to his injuries.

Thompson warned the NBA about his return with a full offseason under his belt, and perhaps this first game wasn't the best example of what he can do, but we can never sleep on Klay.

Klay Thompson Told Taylor Rooks His 5th Ring Is Coming Soon

After becoming a 4-time NBA champion last season, the Splash Brother remains hungry, ready to add more silverware to his collection and dominate more rivals on the way to more championships. According to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Klay said that his fifth ring is on his way as soon as he got the fourth one in his hand.

"After Klay showed me the details on his 4th ring, he ended by saying… "5 on the way", Rooks tweeted on Thursday.

The Warriors just started winning again, and seeing their roster, and the type of players they have for the present or the future, this team could really terrorize the NBA for the foreseeable future. Klay is ready for the challenge, as he wants to add as many championships as possible. This Warriors team is still the team to beat in the league, and even though they had some issues during the preseason, nobody doubts that they can make another run at the championship this campaign.