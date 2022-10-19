Read full article on original website
Related
I get paid $100 an hour just for reading books – my side hustle costs no money to start and I can do it in my pajamas
A YOUTUBER reveals how you can conduct a side hustle that earns $100 without leaving having to leave house. In a recently posted Youtube video, Diamond Chanel went through website ACX, which solicits audiobook recordings for thousands of e- books. How it works. Once you create an account, you will...
Watch Out For This New Phone Scam
There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
Woman Selling Home ‘Annoyed’ Buyers Invited Family to Visit While She Still Lived There
A woman who is selling her house is concerned about her own privacy after her friend, who also recently sold her respective house, was frustrated when the buyers brought family members over before she had even technically vacated the property. On Mumsnet, the woman shared her friend was horrified by...
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
Business Insider
When I became a mom, I was shocked to find out people think staying at home is only for wealthy parents. That doesn't resemble my life at all.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I had no idea many millennials...
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
Business Insider
Many millennials still go to the bank of mom and dad, but at age 60, I'm learning, slowly, to accept my daughter's financial support
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After years working for nonprofits, I...
Scammers are pretending to be your family on social media
Scams on the internet are nothing new, but being scammed by your own grandmother can be quite shocking and humiliating. Of course, your grandmother is not the one scamming you, but rather someone pretending to be your grandmother that has gotten access into her account.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Internet Stunned by Denmark's Custom for Sleeping Babies: 'We'd Go to Jail'
A mother shared in a viral video explaining that the Danish practice of having babies sleep outside in their strollers is not only the cultural norm but recommended by midwives and baby nurses. Posted by TikTok user @annieineventyrland, the video amassed more than 12 million views as she discussed the...
I've lived out of my car for 3 years. Here are 10 mistakes people make when living on the road for the first time.
Living out of your vehicle has a learning curve. From over-posting on social media to underestimating the winter, there are some pitfalls to avoid.
Man Telling Wife to 'Go Back to Work' to House Her Adult Children Defended
Commenters agreed that if the children aren't expected to contribute, their mother should be instead.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
Woman Bashed, Called 'Heartless' for Ignoring Husband's Request
You were being selfish and trying to prove a point at the expense of a child. What's wrong with you," one user commented.
Comments / 0