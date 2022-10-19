ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How humble Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's first game day was like few others

By Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyafQ_0if2CeXr00

BOSTON — The work that 34-year-old Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla put in before earning his first career win Tuesday night is something not too many head coaches — if any — can duplicate.

In preparation for his first NBA coaching clash on opening night — against Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers no less — Mazzulla left his home for shootaround at approximately 7 a.m. with the intention of not returning until late in the evening.

At the conclusion of shootaround, which officially started at 10 a.m., he drove straight to TD Garden, arriving at 12:30 p.m. From his office, he watched hours of additional film on the evening’s opponent.

And he even began looking ahead, choosing to dissect film of the Miami Heat, whom the Celtics play Friday.

Following film breakdown, he met with his coaching staff for some lighthearted fellowship. This is where trash-talking ensues, and it leads to the hardwood.

At 4 p.m., Mazzulla and his staff took the court to play some four-on-four basketball. They played for 45 minutes, and it was a physical set of games.

Mazulla, a lefty, showcased a nice jumper.

They were going all out. There were hard screens set, forceful fouls unleashed, major pounding in the paint and, at one point, Mazzulla dove on the floor for a loose ball.

And this was all being done a few hours before tipoff.

Members of the Sixers’ coaching staff began to trickle in. They immediately noticed how the Celtics’ coaches were going at it, and the majority response was, “Damn.”

Drenched in sweat at the end of the games, Mazzulla went to freshen up to get ready for the real game.

Mazzulla playing pickup ball with the staff is something he's always done since joining the Celtics in 2019. But he was an assistant in those years. He's now the active head coach after the team suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for a violation of workplace conduct.

Although Mazulla is the youngest coach in the league, is actually playing a pregame ritual that can be executed 82 times before each game?

“It’s my therapy,” Mazzulla told Yahoo Sports. “It keeps me sane. It’s something I enjoy. I don’t take naps. This is how I unwind.”

He would later lead the Celtics to a 126-117 win. His team awarded him the game ball in the locker room.

A lot of work was put in by Mazzulla before the victory, but the humble coach is quick to pass the credit and acknowledge his shortcomings.

It’s one of the main reasons why it’s been such a seamless transition for the organization.

“Right now, I have to rely on my players. They are currently better at their job than I am at my job,” Mazulla told Yahoo Sports. “It’s going to be a learning experience for me. But we’re going to do this together and I’m going to get better. I look forward to what we can accomplish as a group.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Is Joel Embiid's sluggish start a reason for concern in Philly?

"The boos are gone and the vibes are flowing," proclaimed in a Friday column about this charmed moment in the Philadelphia sports scene. But while the Phillies' trip to the NLCS and the Eagles' standing as the NFL's lone remaining unbeaten team have combined to prompt a sunny shift in the emotional tenor of the famously cantankerous City of Brotherly Love, we learned on Thursday night that the boos aren't gone, exactly. They've just taken up residence in the Wells Fargo Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

Cameron Boozer, Amen Thompson lead packed lineup in Overtime Elite's Opening Night

ATLANTA — Overtime Elite kicked off its second season with a slew of future NBA talent hitting the court for three games Thursday evening. The arena had an electric atmosphere with a sold-out crowd and standing room only in some areas around the building. Sitting courtside was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero, and four of his Orlando Magic teammates who face the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

Patrick Beverley can't resist trash-talking his own team ahead of Lakers-Clippers showdown

Patrick Beverley has seen his share of the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers, but he's about to see it from the other side. The veteran guard is set to face his old team after being traded to the Lakers last offseason. When asked about his most cherished memories of playing the Lakers as a member of the Clippers, Beverley couldn't resist taking a shot at his current employer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has biggest debut for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James

If his first game is anything to go on, the Orlando Magic most definitely have something in Paolo Banchero. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft played like a future star in his debut for the Magic on Wednesday, posting 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The result wasn't what the Magic were hoping for, but Banchero was.
ORLANDO, FL
102.5 The Bone

Sources: Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct with a female former employee, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. The investigation is expected to conclude by early next week if not sooner, sources told Yahoo Sports. Murphy...
DETROIT, MI
102.5 The Bone

Donovan Mitchell remembers COVID-19 shutdown with Jazz teammates: 'we got drunk I'm not going to lie'

Former Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell remembers exactly where he was when COVID-19 caused the NBA to shut down during the 2019-2020 season. Stuck in an Oklahoma City locker room with his teammates for nine hours, to drink 15 bottles of wine courtesy of Chris Paul, Mitchell will “never forget that night” he said on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast with JJ Reddick.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
102.5 The Bone

Longtime NBA official Tony Brown dies at 55 after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league announced. "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," Tony's wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement, in part. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable."
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Magic Johnson reportedly in talks to buy minority stake in Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis could soon have a very famous co-owner. Los Angeles Lakers legend-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is in talks to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders, according to Semafor's Liz Hoffman. Per the report, Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks and the group is conducting due diligence with the team.
KRMG

Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead. “That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

MLB playoffs: Phillies looking to top Padres in NLCS Game 4, move within 1 win of the World Series at home

The Philadelphia Phillies roll into NLCS Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres and a home crowd surely thirsting for the chance to clinch the pennant in Sunday's Game 5. Friday night's Game 3 win encapsulated so much about the Phillies' often bizarre, never boring run to the late stages of October. The baseball wasn't pristine, but when they needed a big hit, they got it — this time from Jean Segura. The Padres, who pulled off some similar magic in Game 2 and against the Dodgers, now need to respond.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy