Sylacauga’s Peyton Fricks signs letter of intent to play soccer at Toccoa Falls College

Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson boosts Rockets past Mountain Brook to earn region title
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson would not be denied. The senior quarterback ran for four touchdowns and 295 yards and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining to secure a 29-28 victory over Mountain Brook to claim the Class 6A, Region 5 title in the battle of ranked teams.
Hoover defense stymies Thompson in battle of top 2 teams
Hoover’s defense came through in a big way as the Class 7A, No. 2 Bucs shut out No. 1 Thompson 9-0 to win the Region 3 championship. Hoover scored on LaMarion McCammon’s a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and defensive lineman Andrew Parrish tackled Thompson quarterback Zach Sims in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship
It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
Talladega, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Alexandria High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
sylacauganews.com
Remembering Steve Sprayberry
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
Woodlawn defense reigns supreme in knocking Minor out of playoffs
Woodlawn’s Jaylen Murray grabbed two of his team’s five takeaways and the Colonels battled their way to a 22-18 victory over Minor on Thursday in a crucial Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Birmingham’s Lawson Field. Woodlawn (5-4, 2-4) played spoiler to Minor, resulting in the Tenacious...
Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting
There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
wvtm13.com
Football Friday night games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB Blazers, along with area high school football games, are covered on WVTM 13. Check out the WVTM 133 app for all scores and results.
sylacauganews.com
SAFE’s Ultimate Ball Drop 2022 to take place before Sylacauga football game next Friday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Before the start of the Sylacauga-Piedmont football game next Friday night, Oct. 28, the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) will hold its 17th annual Ultimate Ball Drop. Tickets are now on sale for the Ultimate Ball Drop fundraiser, where up to 3,000 golf balls will...
Helena, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Helena. The Benjamin Russell High School football team will have a game with Helena High School on October 21, 2022, 16:55:00. The Benjamin Russell High School football team will have a game with Helena High School on October 21, 2022, 16:55:00.
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
sylacauganews.com
Behind the Headlines – Episode 75: Southern Smiles of Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Go beyond the news and get the real story. Join us for Behind the Headlines, the weekly SylacaugaNews.com podcast bringing you conversations behind the stories we tell and report. On this episode, Michael Brannon sits down with Dr. Rick Redmond and Dr. Casey Price of Southern...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
DAY 5: More graphic images, investigator testimony in Jimmy Spencer triple homicide trial
The jury trial against a Birmingham man charged in the 2018 Guntersville triple murder heads into its fifth day on Friday.
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
wbrc.com
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
The Daily South
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
