ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga’s Peyton Fricks signs letter of intent to play soccer at Toccoa Falls College

By SylacaugaNews.com Digital Team
sylacauganews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Hoover defense stymies Thompson in battle of top 2 teams

Hoover’s defense came through in a big way as the Class 7A, No. 2 Bucs shut out No. 1 Thompson 9-0 to win the Region 3 championship. Hoover scored on LaMarion McCammon’s a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and defensive lineman Andrew Parrish tackled Thompson quarterback Zach Sims in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship

It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
HOOVER, AL
High School Football PRO

Talladega, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alexandria High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALEXANDRIA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Remembering Steve Sprayberry

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Football Friday night games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB Blazers, along with area high school football games, are covered on WVTM 13. Check out the WVTM 133 app for all scores and results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Andalusia Star News

Lowery, Kelley set December wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
sylacauganews.com

Behind the Headlines – Episode 75: Southern Smiles of Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Go beyond the news and get the real story. Join us for Behind the Headlines, the weekly SylacaugaNews.com podcast bringing you conversations behind the stories we tell and report. On this episode, Michael Brannon sits down with Dr. Rick Redmond and Dr. Casey Price of Southern...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm

Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy