Related
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
Possible tornado reported near Woodburn on Monday, NWS says
The National Weather Service of Portland is investigating a possible tornado near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. Reports of a weak tornado came in about 3:30 p.m. to the northeast of the Woodburn Premium Outlets. On Tuesday, the NWS asked anyone who may see damage from the storm to send photos...
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
Eugene Police urge safety as a top priority Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — Halloween is almost here with plenty of festivities, candy, and get-togethers for the spooky weekend. But Eugene Police want to make sure the community knows the difference between tricks and treats this year. "Basically, it's monitoring what your kids are doing. Are they in dark or...
Newport Police investigating kidnapping and assualt Friday night near Yaquina Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police are investigating a potential kidnapping from late Friday night. At about 11:00 p.m., October 21, police were sent to the Yaquina Bay Bridge regarding construction material in the roadway. While trying to clear the road, an officer heard someone yelling for help. The officer...
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
LRAPA announces that wildfire season has ended, outdoor burning season to begin
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the first fall rain that arrived over the weekend in Lane County, LRAPA announced the end of wildfire season and cleared smoky skies. LRAPA also said the ongoing air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been lifted following 37 days of air quality at or above "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Oakridge and Westfir since September 1st.
Candy with a cop; Trick-or-Treat drive through in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is putting out a call for all superheroes, monsters, princesses, and costumed kiddos!. EPD is holding a children's safe trick-or-treat event, with EPD's patrol, and other staff, will be curbside at their headquarters, 300 Country Club Road, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 30; so come get some goodie bags!
Old Nick's Pub looks to add security following Sunday protest
EUGENE, Ore. — In the aftermath of Sunday's protest at a "Drag Queen Storytime" event, Old Nick's Pub is looking to hire additional security to protect performers, patrons, and the pub itself. The pub's owners opened a GoFundMe campaign early Monday morning titled, "Help Old Nick's pay for added...
Edison Elementary hosts grand opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Edison Elementary is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday night, October 25, after 2 years of expansion and a full reconstruction. It was one out of three 4J school buildings to be renovated with the help of 2018 bond funds. The original building was built back in...
Lane County: Voters have the right to vote without intimidation at ballot drop boxes
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Elections is reminding voters of their rights when it comes to potential intimidation at official ballot drop boxes. In a press release, the county says "increasing reports of groups planning to "watch" official ballot drop boxes in Oregon and news coverage of contentious interactions in other places has some voters questioning their rights when it comes to returning their ballots to an official ballot drop box."
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Kotek promotes reproductive rights in campaign stop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
Greenhill Humane Society's Halloween safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — “Halloween is a festive day for humans but trick-or-treaters repeatedly knocking at the front door, scary decorations and people in costumes may cause extra stress for your pets,” says Megan Burroughs, Greenhill’s Engagement & Humane Education Manager. “Make sure your pet feels safe and comfortable in their home and in any costume they may be wearing.”
'It's been incredible': College GameDay's eleventh visit to Eugene in the books
EUGENE, Ore. — We've been talking about it all week - but College GameDay has officially came and went. Oregon Ducks fans were up early with many arriving Friday night and some even getting there the day before. Despite some heavy rain, the crowd was unfazed and showed the...
'Keep it simple': Beaver women look build confidence heading into season
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — College basketball is officially back as the Duck and Beaver women each have exhibition games this weekend. Tuesday in San Francisco, all 12 teams from the conference gathered for Pac-12 Women's Basketball Media Day. Oregon State was represented by head coach Scott Rueck and guards...
