Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Kanye West has plans to build his own small 'universe' called the 'Yecosystem,' Rolling Stone reports
Sources close to the rapper told Rolling Stone Ye has plans to create "a self-sustained enterprise" complete with branded homes, retail stores, and food items.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
thezoereport.com
Cooking Classes Around the World Fit For An Epicure
To put it simply, food is culture. And a meaningful way to immerse yourself in a destination is through what’s on the plate. Whether it’s Pappa al Pomodoro in Tuscany or Doro Wot in Ethiopia, food that has been soulfully crafted with local ingredients is among the best ways to get a strong sense of what that region of the world is all about. Tacking onto this concept, one approach to making your getaway feel more memorable is with a cooking class led by a local chef.
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
thezoereport.com
Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner Was A Celebrity-Filled Affair
No other luxury label hosts fêtes quite like Chanel. To celebrate its new 1932 High Jewelry collection, the house threw an elegant dinner party in West Hollywood for a bevy of celebrities and tastemakers and ended the night with a performance by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Guests such as Lori Harvey, Marion Cotillard, Andra Day, and Jurnee Smollett trickled into The Lot at Formosa dressed in their finest pieces from the label and made way along the museum-like set-up of high jewelry displayed in a celestial setting.
Comments / 0