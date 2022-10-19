Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Mexican restaurateur sells Edgewater development site for $21M
Mexican restaurateur Juan Carlos Cachoua sold an assemblage in Miami’s Edgewater for $21 million, adding to the buyer’s adjacent portfolio. An entity managed by Maria Menzel in Coral Gables purchased the six contiguous properties totaling 0.8 acres, according to the brokers who handled the listing. The properties include: an 11,000-square-foot retail building at 2699 Biscayne Boulevard, a two-story fourplex at 404 Northeast 27th Street and two three-bedroom houses at 401 Northeast 26th Terrace and 347 Northeast 26th Terrace, said Devlin Marinoff with Dwntwn Realty Advisors. A pair of vacant lots make up the remainder of the development site.
therealdeal.com
Fort Lauderdale developer launches condo project planned as rentals
Ocean Land Investments plans to launch condo sales of Sixth & Rio, a boutique residential building that was planned as rentals. Fort Lauderdale-based Ocean Land, led by founder and CEO Jean Francois Roy, said that construction costs for the 94-unit building were 40 percent higher than originally priced. That prompted the switch to condos for the project planned for 501 Southeast Sixth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, as did demand for luxury condos in the area.
therealdeal.com
“It’s not dead, it’s just different.” South Florida resi slowdown persists
South Florida home sales continued to fall and prices kept rising in the third quarter compared with last year’s record hot market, according to a new report. “Yes, there’s been a slowdown in sales by about a third, but inventory is roughly half the levels of pre-pandemic,” said Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel, who authors the Douglas Elliman reports. “The excess supply was obliterated during the pandemic.”
therealdeal.com
South Florida home sales keep falling as price growth slows
Residential sales fell by more than 25 percent across South Florida in September, as rising mortgage rates and sky-high prices continue to propel the market slowdown. Median prices kept their upward trajectory across the tri-county region, though price growth is slowing on a monthly basis. Closed dollar volume totaled $4.2 billion in September, down more than 20 percent compared to September of last year, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. The association’s reports only include sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service.
therealdeal.com
BTI wins key approvals for major downtown Hollywood development
BTI Partners won site plan approval and a rezoning for Block 57, a two-tower, mixed-use development in downtown Hollywood with 856 planned apartments. The Hollywood City Commission granted the approvals Wednesday amid concern about future traffic patterns around the 3.2-acre development site on Young Circle. Along with 856 apartments, Block...
therealdeal.com
Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
One major South Florida condo buyout has fallen apart, after a group of unit owners blocked the half-a-billion-dollar deal, The Real Deal has learned. The Related Group and 13th Floor Investments confirmed they pulled out of their proposed purchase of the Castle Beach Club condo in Miami Beach. The aging oceanfront property hit the market late last year, months after the deadly condo collapse in Surfside.
therealdeal.com
Russell Galbut scores approval for Art Deco hotel renovation
Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights can move ahead with plans to build two additional floors at the Regent Hotel, one of two Art Deco buildings that make up the Gale Miami Beach. The Miami Beach Preservation Board on Monday approved a Galbut affiliate’s request to demolish the rooftop pool and...
therealdeal.com
Ranaan Katz’s RK Centers buys Aldi-anchored plaza near North Miami
Seritage Growth Properties is continuing to retreat from its South Florida retail real estate assets. After the firm’s board recommended this summer that it liquidate its properties, Seritage sold the shopping plaza with a recently renovated Aldi near North Miami. RK Centers, led by Miami Heat minority owner Ranaan...
Comments / 0