Appleton, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend

October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
ONEIDA, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2508 Cooper Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Beautiful 1 story brick home ready for you to move in! Located on Sheboygan’s north side close to schools, parks and other city amenities. Outside you will find a corner lot, attached garage, large deck and a fenced in yard. Inside you are welcomed with a spacious entryway that seamlessly flows to the living areas. The living room includes a large picture window to the front yard and a cozy gas fireplace. Off the living room is a separate dining area with a patio door leading to the backyard. The first floor also includes a clean kitchen, a half bath, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the additional living space downstairs with a huge rec room featuring a bar area. The unfinished portion has lots of storage space and includes the laundry area. Don’t pass up on this move in ready home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shopping for the littles at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – At the Packers Pro Shop you can get everyone in the family geared up for the Packers games, even the toddlers of the family. Lisa from the Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live the latest you can shop to keep the team spirit going strong. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp

KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wine and Whiskey event prior to Gamblers game this Saturday

(WFRV) – It’s an elevated pre-game experience all thanks to the Green Bay Gamblers. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live along with Nick and Tom from Badger Liquor with details on the Wine and Whiskey event happening this Saturday from 4:30 – 6:30 pm, before the puck drops at 7:05 pm.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving

Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago. Green Bay police say the call was linked to an app and an...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Zambaldi Brewing

(WFRV) – It’s time for another Craft Brew of the Month sponsored by Petskull Brewing. Paul from Petskull visited Local 5 Live with details on a fall flavor from David Malcolm and the team at Zambaldi. Paul gives viewers details on the new seasonal ‘Dunkel Brau’ beer, available...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘The Four Phantoms’ returning with an add-on

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of The Grand Oshkosh’s popular attractions is returning next week with new touches. “The Four Phantoms in Concert” will appear Oct. 27-29 in the historic 550-seat theater. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local doctor returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief mission

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ThedaCare physician returned to northeast Wisconsin after helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Doctor Jay MacNeal is part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He says he spent about two weeks working in North Port, Fla. “We had a very high throughput. There were days...
NORTH PORT, FL
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
RIPON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
OSHKOSH, WI

