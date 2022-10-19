Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Haunted House ‘A Night to Dismember’ tonight and tomorrow from Appleton North High School Theatre
(WFRV) – It’s one of the longest running Halloween attractions in the area, and it’s all put together by a talented group of high school students. Local 5 Live gets an early look at the maze of fright that kicks off tonight. The Appleton North High School Haunted Hause, ‘A Night to Dismember’.
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2508 Cooper Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Beautiful 1 story brick home ready for you to move in! Located on Sheboygan’s north side close to schools, parks and other city amenities. Outside you will find a corner lot, attached garage, large deck and a fenced in yard. Inside you are welcomed with a spacious entryway that seamlessly flows to the living areas. The living room includes a large picture window to the front yard and a cozy gas fireplace. Off the living room is a separate dining area with a patio door leading to the backyard. The first floor also includes a clean kitchen, a half bath, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the additional living space downstairs with a huge rec room featuring a bar area. The unfinished portion has lots of storage space and includes the laundry area. Don’t pass up on this move in ready home.
wearegreenbay.com
Veterans Village of Wisconsin presents: ‘Tasting for the Troops: A Touch of Tuscany’
(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to support the troops and guest co-host John Maino who is also the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Village, along with Board President Mike Thomas, and Jen Wickland give details on the upcoming event Tasting for the Troops. We also get...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
wearegreenbay.com
Shopping for the littles at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – At the Packers Pro Shop you can get everyone in the family geared up for the Packers games, even the toddlers of the family. Lisa from the Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live the latest you can shop to keep the team spirit going strong. The Packers...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
wearegreenbay.com
Wine and Whiskey event prior to Gamblers game this Saturday
(WFRV) – It’s an elevated pre-game experience all thanks to the Green Bay Gamblers. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live along with Nick and Tom from Badger Liquor with details on the Wine and Whiskey event happening this Saturday from 4:30 – 6:30 pm, before the puck drops at 7:05 pm.
WBAY Green Bay
Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago. Green Bay police say the call was linked to an app and an...
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Zambaldi Brewing
(WFRV) – It’s time for another Craft Brew of the Month sponsored by Petskull Brewing. Paul from Petskull visited Local 5 Live with details on a fall flavor from David Malcolm and the team at Zambaldi. Paul gives viewers details on the new seasonal ‘Dunkel Brau’ beer, available...
wearegreenbay.com
‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Four Phantoms’ returning with an add-on
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of The Grand Oshkosh’s popular attractions is returning next week with new touches. “The Four Phantoms in Concert” will appear Oct. 27-29 in the historic 550-seat theater. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s a lot of coordination’: Brown County first responders practice active shooter training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They say practice makes perfect, and the Green Bay Police Department is sharpening its skills when it comes to tactical situations after running through police active response training. Joined by other Brown County police and fire departments, the agencies focused on coordinating a response...
WBAY Green Bay
Local doctor returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief mission
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ThedaCare physician returned to northeast Wisconsin after helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Doctor Jay MacNeal is part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He says he spent about two weeks working in North Port, Fla. “We had a very high throughput. There were days...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
