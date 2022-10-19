Read full article on original website
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Rio Grande Sun
Police say Española Crime Stoppers is Successful
The Española Crime Stoppers program has been successful in several arrests, according to Police Chief Mizel Garcia. Mizel said the program has received many calls and has plans for the future to continue the success. “Anonymity is the key to Crime Stoppers. That’s how it’s successful because there’s no...
Rio Grande Sun
Blotter: Woman Says Ex is Stalking Her, Fears Cartel
The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
Man wanted for violating probation in Jemez burglaries is arrested
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to burglaries in the Jemez area is behind bars, several months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Nehemiah Hillhouse on September 30. Hillhouse pled guilty to two different burglaries in the Jemez area in 2017 which he committed with […]
Stepfather accused in 5-year-old’s murder pleads not guilty to federal charges
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges. Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
AOL Corp
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
Rio Grande Sun
Man in Jail After Allegedly Murdering Victim in Hernandez
One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing another man around 7 p.m., Oct. 17 on County Road 1 in Hernandez. Jared Maestas was arrested and charged with an open count of murder after allegedly shooting Elmer Sanchez Jr., according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Major Lorenzo Aguilar.
Plea deal withdrawn for man charged in death of New Mexico woman a decade ago
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has withdrawn the plea deal for Anselmo Ortiz who is accused of being involved in the disappearance of Cindy Rivera more than a decade ago. Ortiz accepted the plea deal back in September but a non-negotiable term of that agreement was that he give up the location of Rivera’s remains […]
Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
Las Vegas sets up cameras to tackle speeding issue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas has now launched a new speed enforcement campaign with speed trailers on one of the city’s busiest roads. The two-speed trailers are along Mill’s Avenue, one outside Robertson High School near Country Club, the other just outside N Gonzales Street. The city says that they have taken […]
Rio Grande Sun
Former City Councilor’s Wife Convicted on Three Charges Related to Mayoral Campaign
A former Española City councilor’s wife has been convicted on three additional charges in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española Municipal election, when Robert Seeds was running for mayor. She was accused of disturbing polling places and coercing a voter. Laura Seeds’s latest convictions mark...
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
searchlightnm.org
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
Rio Grande Sun
Attorney General Balderas to Participate in Forums
The Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents will be hosting a community forum today to meet New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, one of the three final candidates in the running for president of the college. There will be a forum at 3 p.m. at El Rito Campus Alumni...
newmexicomagazine.org
Try Your Hand at Jewelry Making
Advice for the fledgling jewelry maker in you. Decide what you want to make. Then find who teaches it. Albuquerque’s Meltdown Studio offers specialized classes in specific styles of jewelry, including corset and spinner rings, cuff bracelets, and interchangeable hoops. Talk to the experts. At the Palace of the...
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
