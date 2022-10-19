ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rio Grande Sun

Police say Española Crime Stoppers is Successful

The Española Crime Stoppers program has been successful in several arrests, according to Police Chief Mizel Garcia. Mizel said the program has received many calls and has plans for the future to continue the success. “Anonymity is the key to Crime Stoppers. That’s how it’s successful because there’s no...
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Blotter: Woman Says Ex is Stalking Her, Fears Cartel

The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Stepfather accused in 5-year-old’s murder pleads not guilty to federal charges

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges. Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September […]
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Man in Jail After Allegedly Murdering Victim in Hernandez

One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing another man around 7 p.m., Oct. 17 on County Road 1 in Hernandez. Jared Maestas was arrested and charged with an open count of murder after allegedly shooting Elmer Sanchez Jr., according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Major Lorenzo Aguilar.
HERNANDEZ, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas sets up cameras to tackle speeding issue

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas has now launched a new speed enforcement campaign with speed trailers on one of the city’s busiest roads. The two-speed trailers are along Mill’s Avenue, one outside Robertson High School near Country Club, the other just outside N Gonzales Street. The city says that they have taken […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
nmag.gov

AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
ESPANOLA, NM
searchlightnm.org

The fire and flood next time

The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Attorney General Balderas to Participate in Forums

The Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents will be hosting a community forum today to meet New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, one of the three final candidates in the running for president of the college. There will be a forum at 3 p.m. at El Rito Campus Alumni...
ESPANOLA, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Try Your Hand at Jewelry Making

Advice for the fledgling jewelry maker in you. Decide what you want to make. Then find who teaches it. Albuquerque’s Meltdown Studio offers specialized classes in specific styles of jewelry, including corset and spinner rings, cuff bracelets, and interchangeable hoops. Talk to the experts. At the Palace of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy