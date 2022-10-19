SCHOFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Stratford Tigers took on the Cumberland Beavers for the first round of playoffs at a neutral location at Stiehm Stadium. Stratford strikes first with a 2-yard run touchdown from Koehler Kilty and they will continue to dominate the remainder of the game winning 54-0. Stratford improves...

STRATFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO