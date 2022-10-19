Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Stratford shutouts Cumberland in playoff game
SCHOFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Stratford Tigers took on the Cumberland Beavers for the first round of playoffs at a neutral location at Stiehm Stadium. Stratford strikes first with a 2-yard run touchdown from Koehler Kilty and they will continue to dominate the remainder of the game winning 54-0. Stratford improves...
WJFW-TV
Edgar dominates Turtle Lake in opening playoff game
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- Edgar came in to their opening round game against Turtle Lake with a 8-1 record, finishing with a share of the Marawood conference championship. Turtle Lake was 5-4, finishing T-4th in the Dunn-St. Croix conference standings. Edgar dominated both sides of the ball, winning this one 42-6.
