Mom Shares Special 'TSA' Service Most People Aren't Aware Of

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

We had no idea this was a thing.

Nobody likes going through airport security - it's a long, intricate, and invasive process. However, some individuals have more difficulty at the security checkpoint than others, for a variety of reasons. Luckily, for those who need extra time or special considerations at the security checkpoint, there is an option- the TSA Cares program.

Thrifty travel vlogger @katiestraveltricks used this service for the first time recently when flying alone with her children with autism. She took to TikTok to share her easy, affirming experience with TSA Cares.

This service is so needed, and we're glad to see something like it. So many people with disabilities struggle at security check-ins, whether they have mobility issues, medical equipment that can't be removed from them, sensory issues, or other extenuating circumstances. Having extra help, consideration, and priority service at security can save them a lot of time and hassle, and even prevent negative impacts to their health.

"This is really great info to share. I’ve read horror stories of disabled/vulnerable folks being forced to unmask by TSA and it’s made me not fly," shared @catfurniture. Those who have also utilized the program sang its praises as well. "This service is great for any diabetics with an insulin pump. Makes the TSA scanning so much easier to get the medical supplies through," explained @jath622. "We’ve used it for our son. It was amazing!" @kindnessmatters100 said. "Did this with my elderly dad and it was the best thing!" added @tilegoddess.

TSA agents appreciate having this option to better serve travelers as well. "My SIL is a TSA Agent and loves when she gets to do this role," shared @zsimmo. We love to hear that TSA workers themselves are on-board with this incredible program!

TSA Cares isn't just for those with disabilities, either- it lists categories for other people who may need special considerations at security checkpoints, such as those who have difficulty speaking or understanding English, those who wear religious head dressings, and transgender people. There are so many people who qualify and could benefit from this program, and we're glad to help spread the word about it. If you'd like to check the contact form for yourself, we'll link it right here .

