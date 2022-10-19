COLUMBIA — The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute continues to grow and expand a year after its opening. The NextGen building is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative spanning all four campuses. Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment. What started out as just an idea in 2017 has since become a multi-million dollar institute backed by an initiative that has become the UM System’s highest priority.

