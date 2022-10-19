Read full article on original website
KOMU
NextGen's future defined by expansion and growth
COLUMBIA — The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute continues to grow and expand a year after its opening. The NextGen building is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative spanning all four campuses. Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment. What started out as just an idea in 2017 has since become a multi-million dollar institute backed by an initiative that has become the UM System’s highest priority.
KOMU
Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate. She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store. At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri...
KOMU
Campus coalition demands action from MU after overturn of Roe v. Wade
Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
KOMU
Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety. Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime...
KOMU
Columbia Regional Airport excites with new terminal
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction. COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, which included comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Mun Choi, and a self-paced tour for those in attendance.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 21
After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?. Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path...
KOMU
District officials update CPS board on new grading system
The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website. It is based on a four-point scale: A...
KOMU
Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
KOMU
Columbia announces public input meeting for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. Funds from a park sales tax...
KOMU
Columbia ARC to host interest parties meeting over proposed improvements
COLUMBIA - The Activities and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves. "The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner...
KOMU
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming
COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City routs Moberly in 58-14 for first match since 1957
It had been 65 years since Jefferson City and Moberly last met on the football field, and the Jays showed the dominance in the 21st century as they rolled past the Spartans in a 58-14 blowout. Week 9 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports...
KOMU
Hickman student to participate in the World Skate Games - for the second time
JEFFERSON CITY - Over 3,000 athletes will participate in the World Skate Games this year, and one Columbia student will be part of this number. Noah Zheng, an 18-year-old student at Hickman High School, will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the World Skate Games this month to represent the United States.
KOMU
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area. Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading...
KOMU
Bridge repair on Interstate 70 to affect traffic in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair a joint on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek in Callaway County, per a press release. The repair work will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Crews will close one westbound lane through Wednesday...
KOMU
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year
COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
KOMU
Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City
GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
KOMU
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according...
