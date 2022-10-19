ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

NextGen's future defined by expansion and growth

COLUMBIA — The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute continues to grow and expand a year after its opening. The NextGen building is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative spanning all four campuses. Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment. What started out as just an idea in 2017 has since become a multi-million dollar institute backed by an initiative that has become the UM System’s highest priority.
Campus coalition demands action from MU after overturn of Roe v. Wade

Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety. Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime...
Columbia Regional Airport excites with new terminal

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction. COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, which included comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Mun Choi, and a self-paced tour for those in attendance.
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 21

After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?. Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path...
District officials update CPS board on new grading system

The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website. It is based on a four-point scale: A...
Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
Columbia ARC to host interest parties meeting over proposed improvements

COLUMBIA - The Activities and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves. "The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner...
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming

COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart

Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year

COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City

GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according...
