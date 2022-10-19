Read full article on original website
Small Cap Round-Up: Bricks, Time, Rocks and a Peach
Brickability (LON:BRCK) – with bad news now discounted it presents an ‘excellent buying opportunity’. The UK’s leading brick factor declared a Trading Update for its first half-year to end September on Wednesday morning. It is expecting a 58% increase in sales for H1 to £353m and an...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Does Lithium Offer Hope in a Tough Mining Climate?
Down and down have sunk the mining indices, following down the commodities index – all except the one for lithium. Rising interest rates and weak commodities are a toxic mixture for early stage miners as well as for established ones, so the falls are not surprising. What goes down...
Two contrasting FTSE 100 stocks with long-term investment potential
The FTSE 100 index’s 8% fall since the start of the year does not paint the full picture of recent large-cap performance. Indeed, there has been an extremely wide divergence in the performance of stocks year-to-date, with some making encouraging gains while others have materially declined. For example, healthcare...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Farewell, Prime Minister
But in ourselves, that we are underlings. William Shakespeare (1564-1616), Julius Caesar, Act 1, Scene 2 (1599) Future British historians will call 2022 the year of two monarchs and three prime ministers. Or will that be four?. Liz Truss resigned yesterday after an agonising six weeks in 10 Downing Street....
