ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
masterinvestor.co.uk

Small Cap Round-Up: Bricks, Time, Rocks and a Peach

Brickability (LON:BRCK) – with bad news now discounted it presents an ‘excellent buying opportunity’. The UK’s leading brick factor declared a Trading Update for its first half-year to end September on Wednesday morning. It is expecting a 58% increase in sales for H1 to £353m and an...
masterinvestor.co.uk

Does Lithium Offer Hope in a Tough Mining Climate?

Down and down have sunk the mining indices, following down the commodities index – all except the one for lithium. Rising interest rates and weak commodities are a toxic mixture for early stage miners as well as for established ones, so the falls are not surprising. What goes down...
masterinvestor.co.uk

Two contrasting FTSE 100 stocks with long-term investment potential

The FTSE 100 index’s 8% fall since the start of the year does not paint the full picture of recent large-cap performance. Indeed, there has been an extremely wide divergence in the performance of stocks year-to-date, with some making encouraging gains while others have materially declined. For example, healthcare...
masterinvestor.co.uk

Farewell, Prime Minister

But in ourselves, that we are underlings. William Shakespeare (1564-1616), Julius Caesar, Act 1, Scene 2 (1599) Future British historians will call 2022 the year of two monarchs and three prime ministers. Or will that be four?. Liz Truss resigned yesterday after an agonising six weeks in 10 Downing Street....

Comments / 0

Community Policy