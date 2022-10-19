Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Salvation Army in St. Joseph helping those in need to stay warm this winter
With the cold weather starting to arrive, people will be bringing out their winter clothes to stay warm. And for those that can't afford warm clothes, the Salvation Army in St. Joseph is here to help with its annual coat drive. Major Ronald Key, Administrator of the Salvation Army in...
End of Week Without VIolence marked by memorial walk
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Friday marks the end of the Week Without Violence brought by the YWCA. "All week long, we have been talking about how to advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. And so on Friday, we close our week out with a memorial walk to honor those victims of domestic violence," YWCA volunteer and outreach director Traci McChristy said.
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Missouri’s Elephant Rocks voted America’s 3rd favorite natural landmark
Elephant Rocks was voted America's third favorite natural landmark.
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
PETA wants license revoked for Missouri woman who faked movie-star chimp’s death
A Missouri woman could face new consequences on top of possible federal prosecution for her elaborate story about Tonka the Chimp, one which she addressed with FOX 2 in July.
Highway patrol sends cease and desist after feature in Legal Missouri 2022 ad
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent a cease and desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group advocating for the recreational sale of marijuana, after the patrol was featured in an advertisement for Amendment 3. MSHP issued a statement on social media Wednesday against the patrol's...
Missouri school with radioactive contamination closing
Jana Elementary School is closing its doors after high levels of radioactive contamination were found inside. Parents say they’re relieved but frustrated over a lack of communication. Earlier this year, the school board declined to inform parents about radioactive material detected on school property.Oct. 19, 2022.
Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?
All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway
(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
St. Joseph city council approves demo, rebuild of Red Lion Hotel site downtown
St. Joseph city councilmembers this week officially approved the demolition and rebuild of the Red Lion Hotel in downtown. HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The decision by city council confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure and build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
