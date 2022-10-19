ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

End of Week Without VIolence marked by memorial walk

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Friday marks the end of the Week Without Violence brought by the YWCA. "All week long, we have been talking about how to advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. And so on Friday, we close our week out with a memorial walk to honor those victims of domestic violence," YWCA volunteer and outreach director Traci McChristy said.
gladstonedispatch.com

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022

(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

Missouri school with radioactive contamination closing

Jana Elementary School is closing its doors after high levels of radioactive contamination were found inside. Parents say they’re relieved but frustrated over a lack of communication. Earlier this year, the school board declined to inform parents about radioactive material detected on school property.Oct. 19, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?

All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
MISSOURI STATE
921news.com

Missouri: Deer Firearm Season

The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway

(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph city council approves demo, rebuild of Red Lion Hotel site downtown

St. Joseph city councilmembers this week officially approved the demolition and rebuild of the Red Lion Hotel in downtown. HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The decision by city council confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure and build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy