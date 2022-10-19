Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hudson Star-Observer
‘Perfect storm’ lifts New Richmond to playoff win over Menomonie (12 photos)
There was very little that didn’t go right for the New Richmond football team in its 40-15 playoff victory over Menomonie Friday night. The second-seeded Tigers nearly tripled the seventh-seeded Mustangs' total yards output, ran 25 more offensive plays, forced two turnovers and scored eight points on defense to advance to Level 2 of the Division 2 playoffs next week against No. 3 seed West De Pere.
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: River Falls tops La Crosse Central 40-20 in playoff
River Falls easily rolled to a 40-20 Level 1 playoff victory Friday night over La Crosse Central. The Wildcats next face Marshfield on Oct. 28.
River Falls Journal
Eunice Moody
Eunice Marie Moody, age 95, of River Falls passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls. She was born at Watertown Barton Hospital in Watertown, South Dakota on September 3, 1927, to Henry and Emma Gerberding. The daughter of a grain man, the family moved often in her first 16 years, with a pass through southern Minnesota, where she lost her mother to cancer, finally landing in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, where her older brother “Flying Freddie” was living and driving Greyhound bus. After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Eunice wanted to attend mortuary science school in Chicago, but her father was unable to afford it, so she went into nursing. She graduated from St. Olaf College, did her clinical at Northwestern Hospital (always raising an eyebrow at anyone that called it Abbott-Northwestern in later years) utilizing her nursing degree at Northwestern Hospital, River Falls City and Hudson Memorial Hospitals, River Falls Medical Clinic and at the River Falls, New Richmond, and Somerset School Districts while raising 4 children. She also shared her nursing knowledge and background as a member of the first board of directors of the River Falls Area Hospital, as chair of the Kinnickinnic Health & Education Foundation, WITC radiology board, and Shriners Children’s Hospital. In 1950, as the story goes, Eunice had purchased her first convertible ~ a yellow Chevrolet ~ that needed some repairs. On her brother’s recommendation, she took it to Moody Chevrolet in River Falls where a young man offered to help her. He introduced himself as Harry Moody’s son Bob……Eunice cancelled her plans to travel with the St. Olaf choir to Norway that summer ~ she and Bob were married September 27th at the chapel at St. Olaf. She spent the better part of the next 70 years raising Bob’s children (from his first marriage ~ a long-standing joke as it was the only marriage for either of them 😊), 65 of them with Bob’s help, the last 7 watching the family grow with the addition of great grandchildren. Eunice was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, Tuesday Club, several bridge groups, and an avid golfer. After experiencing a stroke on 10/10/10, she spent her time “counting her blessings and trying to regain her get-up-and-go.” Eunice is survived by her children, Robert H. (Kathleen), Michael (Debbie), Patricia (Gary Meyer), and Elizabeth Moody; grandchildren, Robert D, Andrew (Michelle), Holly (Ryan), Adam (Janelle), and Emily (Tyler); great grandsons, Caleb, Gavin, Mitchell, and Jackson; great granddaughters, Harper and Evy; nieces, Joan Weimer and Gwen Brookins; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Moody; brother, Frederick Gerberding; and nephew, Charles Brookins. A social memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division St.) in River Falls. Private family interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Children’s Hospitals. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
We are the champions, River Falls High School marching band wins state championship
It was a four drive to Whitewater for the River Falls High School marching band last weekend. The drive was worth it because the marching band left the city with its 24th state championship. Alex Plum is in his second year with the program and is a co-director of the...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
drydenwire.com
2022 Polk County EDC Award Winners Recognized
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- The Polk County Economic Development Corporation proudly hosted the 2022 Polk County Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center in Amery. The Polk County EDC Awards Breakfast recognizes the economic and community contributions of local businesses. Due to Covid, the awards presentation had not been held in the last two years.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Spacious house on 4 acres for sale in River Falls
This home feels like an escape. It is peacefully situated between farm land, trees and pastures. The property features a fully fenced back yard, a separate outdoor kennel and a neighboring ranch. Inside enjoy an open floor plan. The main living space has a large living room with a beautiful...
Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday
DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement. Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
mygateway.news
Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar
WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
River Falls Journal
Inauguration day for Maria Gallo, new university chancellor looks towards bright future
Dr. Maria Gallo was inaugurated as 20th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Oct. 20. Her speech focused on continuing to move the university in a positive direction while promoting core values. At the beginning of her inaugural address Gallo said she was “thankful” to be in the...
River Falls Journal
Letter: City’s visual centerpiece
Lake George is seen prominently in aerial views of River Falls. It is the visual centerpiece of any dramatic view of the city. Lake George provides a unique, easily accessible nature experience found nowhere else on the Kinni. The Lake George/Junction Falls hydro produces over 1.3 million kilowatt hour per year of renewable electricity.
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
River Falls Journal
Steven Charles Lewis
Steven Charles (Spanky) Lewis, 64, New Richmond died peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 17, 2022. Steve was born on August 18th, 1958 to Charles and Gladys (Dishneau) Lewis in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was raised and graduated high school in Glenwood City, WI. Steve was a long time police officer and started his police career at the Glenwood City Police Department. In 1985 Steve joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked as a deputy sheriff until retirement in 2011 after a 27 year career. Steve was not one to sit around and after retirement from the county, Steve proudly served as Star Prairie Police Chief until 2019. Steve always stayed involved in his community, serving on the Star Prairie town board for multiple terms and in his down time could often be seen mowing ditches alongside many roadways. Steve started St Croix BBQ equipment supply in 2016 while also driving school buses for the New Richmond School District and Stillwater School District, and serving as a bus mechanic for Stillwater. Most recently, Steve fulfilled a lifetime dream of working for a carnival and spent the last couple years traveling around and having fun selling tickets and seeing people having fun. Steve enjoyed going camping, taking road trips, and most of all spending time with his family. In 1991 Steve married Debbie Zahnow, they had a 29 year marriage and Steve helped to raise her 3 children Becky, Katie, and Rachell. Steve is survived by his mother, Gladys; his sisters, Kathy (Ken) Granstrom, Sue Dorf (Mike); forever friend, Debbie Lewis; daughters, Rachell (Ethan) Carlson, and Becky Bowen; four grandchildren, McKenzy, Lille, and Dax Carlson, Nicholas Lammo; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Corrine and Chuck Zahnow; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/steven-lewis-10-17-2022/. Visitation will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4-8 pm and Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Former staffers: Stillwater nonprofit "owes answers" on missing funds
STILLWATER, Minn. -- Former employees of Stillwater's Zephyr Theatre are demanding the nonprofit's board provide answers about missing funds as fallout continues for the organization.In early October, WCCO first reported the organization had not filed proper registration as a 501 c3 organization for at least the two previous years. This news came as the non-profit theater furloughed most of its staff, claiming it was short nearly $100,000 on their pay. "This started long before I was on board," said former events manager Trish Sisson. "The information and the records show that there has been a consistent pattern of misappropriation of funds...
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
