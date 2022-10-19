Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained
What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker leaving office, but still campaigning
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER is nearing the end of his two terms in office, but he’s still out there campaigning. On Wednesday, he gathered across from the State House with his old boss, former governor Bill Weld, to lend support for the candidacy of Anthony Amore for state auditor. He...
country1025.com
TOP Employers IN Massachusetts
As the holidays approach, a natural event in our lives occur. We evaluate the year that’s about to pass. How did we do? Was it a great year? Not so great? With the New Year about sixty days away, I found a list of the top employers in Massachusetts. For many, the new year could bring a positive change.
fallriverreporter.com
Poll: Massachusetts voters favor income surtax, preserving immigrant license law
OCT. 20, 2022…..Nearly six in 10 likely voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver’s licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling...
How does Question 2 on the ballot impact dental benefits and insurance?
BOSTON -- Question 2 is about how much of your dental premium is used for patient care and how much goes to administrative costs and executive salaries. Hear from both sides before heading to the polls: A yes vote requires insurance companies to spend at least 83% on patient care. If there is a surplus, the extra money would be refunded to consumers, rather then kept by the insurance company. "When you see that at least eight CEOs are making over a million dollars a year while your claim to get a simple crown is being denied, that's unacceptable," said Dr. Patricia...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Here Are the Top 25 Small Cities in Massachusetts
I grew up in the Boston suburb of Tewksbury. It's about 25 minutes north of the city. When I was growing up, I never would have imagined living anywhere that was any distance from the big city. In fact, I even had dreams of living and working in New York.
$15 minimum wage: Sunday and holiday premium pay to end in Massachusetts
Premium pay for working Sundays and on some legal holidays is scheduled to end at the start of 2023 under a deal state lawmakers struck in 2018 that also included a minimum wage increase and the creation of a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. The so-called “Grand Bargain”...
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
vineyardgazette.com
Vaccination Bus Returns on Nov. 6
The Covid vaccination bus returns to Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Nov. 6. Free vaccines are available for children ages six months and up. Booster shots are available for eligible individuals ages five and older. Doses to be administered are made by Pfizer and Moderna. The bus will be open...
Massachusetts real estate developer sentenced to prison for mortgage fraud scheme
A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme.
whdh.com
Coalition eyes surtax to rescue MBTA, calls out Kraft’s spending in opposition
A coalition that has long called for increasing investment in the MBTA has its eye on the income surtax voters will decide in less than three weeks, pitching it as a viable source of funding for the under-fire agency while calling out billionaire Robert Kraft’s spending in opposition to the measure.
Here’s what NOAA is predicting for winter weather in Mass. this year
We are in our third consecutive year of La Niña conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a significant chance of a warm winter for Massachusetts this year. Precipitation is equally as likely to be above average as it is to be below average, according to...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Okay, Snackers! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Fried Food?
Okay, Berkshire County. I know everybody's all about healthy eating nowadays, but I know that there are plenty of fried food aficionados out there...just like me. C'mon. Fess up. Be honest. I know that I'm not the only one who just has to have some McDonald's french fries now and...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea
Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
Comments / 0