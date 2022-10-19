ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained

What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
Baker leaving office, but still campaigning

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER is nearing the end of his two terms in office, but he’s still out there campaigning. On Wednesday, he gathered across from the State House with his old boss, former governor Bill Weld, to lend support for the candidacy of Anthony Amore for state auditor. He...
TOP Employers IN Massachusetts

As the holidays approach, a natural event in our lives occur. We evaluate the year that’s about to pass. How did we do? Was it a great year? Not so great? With the New Year about sixty days away, I found a list of the top employers in Massachusetts. For many, the new year could bring a positive change.
How does Question 2 on the ballot impact dental benefits and insurance?

BOSTON -- Question 2 is about how much of your dental premium is used for patient care and how much goes to administrative costs and executive salaries. Hear from both sides before heading to the polls: A yes vote requires insurance companies to spend at least 83% on patient care. If there is a surplus, the extra money would be refunded to consumers, rather then kept by the insurance company. "When you see that at least eight CEOs are making over a million dollars a year while your claim to get a simple crown is being denied, that's unacceptable," said Dr. Patricia...
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
STOW, MA
Vaccination Bus Returns on Nov. 6

The Covid vaccination bus returns to Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Nov. 6. Free vaccines are available for children ages six months and up. Booster shots are available for eligible individuals ages five and older. Doses to be administered are made by Pfizer and Moderna. The bus will be open...
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
