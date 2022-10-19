BOSTON -- Question 2 is about how much of your dental premium is used for patient care and how much goes to administrative costs and executive salaries. Hear from both sides before heading to the polls: A yes vote requires insurance companies to spend at least 83% on patient care. If there is a surplus, the extra money would be refunded to consumers, rather then kept by the insurance company. "When you see that at least eight CEOs are making over a million dollars a year while your claim to get a simple crown is being denied, that's unacceptable," said Dr. Patricia...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO