2 Arizona Eateries Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Restaurants

Photo: Getty Images

TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list and two Arizona eateries made the cut. The list features 25 US restaurants along with 25 restaurants from around the world. In addition, there are lists for quick bites, picture-perfect restaurants, everyday eats, date night restaurants, and hidden gems.

The two Arizona restaurants that landed on the list were Cafe Monarch and BirdHouse .

Cafe Monarch is in Scottsdale and was named the number four best of the best. One reviewer wrote, "Worth every penny. (Bring a lot!) Perfect presentation and ambiance. Decor was relaxing yet refined. The food was unique and complex and paired so well."

BirdHouse in Page was the second-best of the best quick bites eatery. One review stated, "Great Asian twist on fried chicken! Very friendly and fast service. Place fills quickly but it’s worth the wait in line."

The full list of the "2022 Best of the Best" restaurants can be found on TripAdvisors website .