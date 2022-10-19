A wave of recent public opinion polling makes the following conclusion unmistakingly clear: even in Blue New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul is running scared. Her 17-point lead over Lee Zeldin last month has shrunk to 11-points, according to polling conducted by Siena College, and other polls are showing the race even closer. Marist College had Hochul leading with 51% and Zeldin at 41% while Quinnipiac University had Hochul at 50% and Zeldin at 46%, a lead of only 4 points for the governor. Recent polling by Survey USA has Hochul with 47% to Zeldin’s 41%, and a poll by right leading co/efficient, now has Zeldin leading Hochul by a single point.

19 HOURS AGO