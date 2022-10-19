Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Governor’s race now a nailbiter
A wave of recent public opinion polling makes the following conclusion unmistakingly clear: even in Blue New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul is running scared. Her 17-point lead over Lee Zeldin last month has shrunk to 11-points, according to polling conducted by Siena College, and other polls are showing the race even closer. Marist College had Hochul leading with 51% and Zeldin at 41% while Quinnipiac University had Hochul at 50% and Zeldin at 46%, a lead of only 4 points for the governor. Recent polling by Survey USA has Hochul with 47% to Zeldin’s 41%, and a poll by right leading co/efficient, now has Zeldin leading Hochul by a single point.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul and Brown announce shooting memorial the day after courts halt gun control law
Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the May 14th Memorial Commission to commemorate the ten victims of the racist shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo. The 11-member commission, many of whom are Buffalo community members, will design a memorial for those killed in the shooting.
Comments / 0