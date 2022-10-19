Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill
Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
kttn.com
Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offers employment positions during closed session
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offered positions during a closed session on October 18th. Taylor Cornett was offered the assistant middle school boy’s basketball coaching position. Kim Ness was offered a cook position. During the regular meeting, Safe Defend Representative Craig Deaver gave a presentation on school safety.
gladstonedispatch.com
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
bethanyclipper.com
Orscheln’s to become Tractor Supply
Bethany, MO: Bethany Orscheln Farm and Home employees received word last week that their store will become a Tractor Supply Company store under a change in ownership approved by the Federal Trade Commission. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Biden cabinet secretaries will campaign in Kansas City-area
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The general election is November 8. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are scheduled for campaign duty in Kansas Wednesday. The two Biden cabinet secretaries will make appearances with Democrat candidates. Walsh is scheduled to appear with Kansas 3rd District Democratic...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
KMBC.com
Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
Kan. woman jailed for alleged pot possession, traffic violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Dreyona K. Seymore of Atchison in the 800 block South 5th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of possession of marijuana and speeding. Online...
kttn.com
Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday
A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
