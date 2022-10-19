ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

Related
KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS
Awesome 92.3

Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill

Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
LAWSON, MO
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut

(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Orscheln’s to become Tractor Supply

Bethany, MO: Bethany Orscheln Farm and Home employees received word last week that their store will become a Tractor Supply Company store under a change in ownership approved by the Federal Trade Commission. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Biden cabinet secretaries will campaign in Kansas City-area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The general election is November 8. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are scheduled for campaign duty in Kansas Wednesday. The two Biden cabinet secretaries will make appearances with Democrat candidates. Walsh is scheduled to appear with Kansas 3rd District Democratic...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville

A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
EAGLEVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County

Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
kttn.com

Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday

A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants

A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
LUDLOW, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

