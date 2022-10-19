ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lakeland’s heated airer dries my clothes quickly, even in my freezing-cold flat

By Emma Henderson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTaR7_0if1ymgG00

If you’ve ever lived in an old house , you’ll be familiar with that musty smell your washing takes on when you’ve been trying to dry it for three days solid.

In the summer , there’s no chance of putting the heating on – it’s far too hot. And, with the unreliable British climate, you’re a braver person than I am to trust the weather app when it comes to hanging your washing outside. A downpour is tres likely to happen, taking you back to square one.

It’s also not something you can instantly tell while viewing a rental, either. “Will my clothes dry within a three-day period?” is not normal estate agent chit-chat. But now I know the signs: high ceilings and single-glazed windows.

For me, it almost got to the point of not wanting to do my washing, as it was such a faff. First World problems, I know, but clean clothes is a must. Ironing on the other hand, is a task I have no interest in – thankfully, my mostly nylon wardrobe means I can avoid it.

Even strategically placing the most important items on all radiators around the house and blasting them for a few hours wasn’t enough to get through one load of washing. Small radiators coupled with pets that pull things off them is not a good mix.

And don’t even get me started on bedsheets. Slung over doors, or one half over the backs of chairs and the other on the radiator was one hack, but eventually this resulted in soggy wallpaper behind the radiator.

Which is where my heated dryer takes centre stage. Prior to owning one, I dismissed them as something I didn’t need in my life, let alone have room for in my flat – especially with my cupboard under the stairs being full of suitcases, forgotten skateboards, cat paraphernalia, winter coats and other rarely used items.

Then my partner’s mum bought one for us – apparently it was an issue the family had picked up on. It turns out, behind the sofa was the best storage place for it when not in use, and it’s been a gamechanger ever since.

Dry:Soon deluxe three-tier heated airer and cover bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXDep_0if1ymgG00

The verdict: Dry:Soon deluxe three-tier heated airer and cover bundle

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer...
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
The Independent

The Independent

890K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy