Lakeland’s heated airer dries my clothes quickly, even in my freezing-cold flat

If you’ve ever lived in an old house , you’ll be familiar with that musty smell your washing takes on when you’ve been trying to dry it for three days solid.

In the summer , there’s no chance of putting the heating on – it’s far too hot. And, with the unreliable British climate, you’re a braver person than I am to trust the weather app when it comes to hanging your washing outside. A downpour is tres likely to happen, taking you back to square one.

It’s also not something you can instantly tell while viewing a rental, either. “Will my clothes dry within a three-day period?” is not normal estate agent chit-chat. But now I know the signs: high ceilings and single-glazed windows.

For me, it almost got to the point of not wanting to do my washing, as it was such a faff. First World problems, I know, but clean clothes is a must. Ironing on the other hand, is a task I have no interest in – thankfully, my mostly nylon wardrobe means I can avoid it.

Even strategically placing the most important items on all radiators around the house and blasting them for a few hours wasn’t enough to get through one load of washing. Small radiators coupled with pets that pull things off them is not a good mix.

And don’t even get me started on bedsheets. Slung over doors, or one half over the backs of chairs and the other on the radiator was one hack, but eventually this resulted in soggy wallpaper behind the radiator.

Which is where my heated dryer takes centre stage. Prior to owning one, I dismissed them as something I didn’t need in my life, let alone have room for in my flat – especially with my cupboard under the stairs being full of suitcases, forgotten skateboards, cat paraphernalia, winter coats and other rarely used items.

Then my partner’s mum bought one for us – apparently it was an issue the family had picked up on. It turns out, behind the sofa was the best storage place for it when not in use, and it’s been a gamechanger ever since.

