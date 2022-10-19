ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thousands of lone migrant children housed in hotels

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSChs_0if1yZ9h00

The Home Office is effectively running “unregistered children’s homes”, a watchdog warned after figures revealed thousands of lone migrant children have been living in hotels after arriving in the UK.

Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal gave the Government department until the end of the year to come up with a plan to stop using hotels to house migrants after he found “limited evidence of progress on a concrete exit strategy” from the policy.

It comes as the Government said 3,256 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children – known as UASCs – arrived in hotels since the start of October last year. Almost 900 were under the age of 16, the provisional data suggests.

Every effort must be made by Government to ensure all children are taken into the care of local authorities as a matter of urgency

Enver Solomon, Refugee Council

The total figure is likely to be higher as the information provided does not include those already placed in hotels before that period.

The information, published in response to a parliamentary question and taken from a routinely updated “live operational database”, said lone migrant children spent an average of 16 days in the hotels which are in Kent, Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and Warwickshire council areas.

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) report said the Home Office is “effectively operating unregistered young people’s homes” and the conditions were not a “long-term answer”.

Mr Neal added: “The position the Home Office finds itself in, running unregistered children’s homes, is one that staff and stakeholders alike have found uncomfortable. This is clearly not a space the Home Office wants, or should be operating in.”

Councils have a legal duty to look after children not cared for by their parents, but the report found local authorities were given as little as 24 hours’ notice of a hotel opening and were “not involved in the running or oversight of the hotels”.

Children told inspectors they were happy and felt safe in the hotels, but the majority were “very keen to move on and start their education”.

“Staff across the hotels told inspectors that the young people persistently asked when they would be moved on from the hotel, and that this was a source of ongoing anxiety,” the report added.

Another area of “significant concern” raised in the report were two cases of staff residing at the hotels who had not been vetted by the Disclosure and Barring Service.

The Refugee Council expressed alarm over the findings and called for an immediate end to the use of hotels to accommodate children.

The charity’s chief executive Enver Solomon said the Government was “clearly failing in its duty to safeguard children and it has no proper long-term plan for improving its operations and how it deals with unaccompanied children.

“Every effort must be made by Government to ensure all children are taken into the care of local authorities as a matter of urgency.”

Among four recommendations, Mr Neal told the Home Office they must “develop and begin delivering a viable and sustainable exit strategy from the use of hotels” within six months.

The report, published on Wednesday, was sent to then home secretary Priti Patel on June 9 and should have been made public by August 4.

The Home Office said: “We accept the recommendation and will continue to work closely with the Department for Education and Local Authorities to build capacity to avoid the ongoing need for contingency accommodation as quickly as possible.”

The department was “committed to ensuring the safety of all young people within the hotels” and all adults working directly with the child migrants have been subject to enhanced DBS checks, with those working on the hotel sites having DBS clearance, it said.

The findings come as the RNLI laid bare the harrowing experiences faced by lifeboat crews as they rescue migrants from the Channel.

Government figures show 502 migrants arrived in the UK on 12 boats after crossing the Channel on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 37,570.

Meanwhile, an 31-year-old Albanian woman suspected of helping migrant crossings take place was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration during a raid in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday morning, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for the UK to rejoin the EU

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.Some signs said: “Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills #rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.Nikki Ajibade, a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, was at the march with her sister.She...
The Independent

Asylum chief quits Home Office as Labour attacks ‘chaos and confusion’ in department

The Home Office’s top asylum chief has quit amid mounting “chaos and confusion” over rapidly changing home secretaries, Channel crossings, and the troubled Rwanda deal.Emma Haddad’s post as the director general for asylum and protection has been abolished following her resignation, The Independent can reveal.Her responsibilities are being handed to the director general for “customer services”, who is also the director general of HM Passport Office and UK Visas and Immigration, and the registrar general for England and Wales.The reason for Ms Haddad’s resignation has not been made public, but a source said it was “clearly not a happy...
The Independent

Dead baby had ‘extraordinary’ discoloured patches on skin, Lucy Letby trial told

A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby had “extraordinary” discoloured patches on his skin which a doctor had never seen before, a court has heard.The newborn twin died at the Countess of Chester Hospital just over 24 hours after his premature birth.Manchester Crown Court heard that Child A and his sister, Child B, were moved to the hospital’s neo-natal unit on the evening of June 7 2015.Child A is one of seven babies that Letby, 32, is said to have murdered at the unit, and Child B is one of 10 that she allegedly attempted to murder.Giving evidence on...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Holiday hunger’ fears as families on free school meals say half-term help is ‘drop in the ocean’

Struggling families on free school meals say help available over half-term is a “drop in the ocean” as inflation hits a 40-year high. Many low-income families will receive vouchers during the October break, but parents and unions say at £15 per child it just isn’t enough to match soaring food prices. And due to a postcode lottery, others will either get less help or none at all. “Frankly, £3 a day for a hot meal is not going to stretch very far, particularly in light of rising food prices,” James Bowen from the NAHT education union said.Have you...
The Independent

What the papers say – October 23

The race to see who will be Britain’s third prime minister in as many months is the story leading Sunday’s newspapers.The Sunday Express celebrates the return of the ex-PM to Britain’s shores for another run at the top job with “Boris is back!”.Sunday EXPRESS: “Boris Is Back!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wnQDRHwPSb— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 22, 2022The Observer reports senior Tories are engaged in a “frantic campaign” to stop him staging a dramatic return to Downing Street, with claims he would cause further economic damage and risk “the end of the Conservative party”.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/OTMcvHy1tt— The Observer (@ObserverUK) October 22, 2022The...
The Independent

Shocking farm footage shows piglets with tails cut off and mothers crammed into tiny cages

Footage shot on British factory farms that show piglets with tails cut off, mother pigs in metal cages the size of a fridge and chickens struggling to breathe highlights typical conditions in which meat animals are reared, say activists.The World Animal Protection organisation says the photos and video “expose the myth” of the UK’s world-leading animal-welfare standards. It is calling on the government to ban new factory farms and prevent them from expanding.Investigators visited two UK pig factory farms housing both farrowing – breeding – pigs and those for slaughter.They said they saw pigs destined for meat crammed into...
The Independent

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high of 2.38 million

A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the US economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. It was up 11.5 per cent from 204,087 times in August and 18.5 per cent from 192,001 times in September...
The Independent

Keir Starmer warns markets are spooked by Tory ‘psychodrama’

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the markets are spooked by “chaos” in Westminster as reports suggested the Chancellor is considering up to £20 billion of tax hikes in the highly anticipated Halloween budget.The Labour leader also urged disillusioned Tory MPs to put the interests of the British people first, as he warned the “psychodrama” in their party is “not a game” for people struggling to make ends meet.Sir Keir told the Sunday Times that Labour will be “the party of sound money”, claiming there are investors with “huge amounts” of cash that do not have confidence in the “shambolic”...
The Independent

Families paying more than £530 extra on mortgage due to Liz Truss, says Labour

Families are paying more than £530 extra for their mortgage than at this time last year, analysis by the Labour Party shows.Laying the blame with Liz Truss’s “disastrous premiership”, Labour said a family with a mortgage on the average property are paying £537 a month more than they would have 12 months ago.Lisa Nandy MP, shadow levelling up secretary, said tens of thousands of families will be paying higher mortgages for years “because the Conservatives crashed the economy”.The Tories simply cannot be trusted with the economyLisa Nandy“This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and being paid for by...
The Independent

India trade deal ‘would open UK to goods produced by child labour and modern slavery’

Unions representing tens of millions of workers in India are calling on Britain to suspend talks on a trade deal with the country, warning it would open UK markets to goods produced by child labour and modern slavery.A deal with the south Asian giant is one of the most coveted goals of Britain’s post-Brexit trade policy, after hopes of a similar agreement with the US came to nothing. But Indian unions have claimed working conditions within the country could deteriorate further as a result of any deal, with Britain’s Trades Union Congress (TUC) raising concerns over the “widespread” use of...
The Independent

Speculation over Johnson-Sunak deal as Tory frontrunners yet to declare

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were said to be locked in talks late into the evening as speculation mounted over whether the pair could strike a deal to lay the foundations for a unified Conservative government.Mr Johnson was lagging behind his former chancellor in public support from MPs as Mr Sunak gained a valuable ally in Kemi Badenoch on Saturday, with backers of the ex-PM challenged over claims he had reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.Sir James Duddridge, a friend of Mr Johnson, said the former prime minister had the support of the...
The Independent

Labour now defenders of union after Tory turmoil, says Baillie

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has said the Tories being the “party of the the union” is a “sham” after recent turmoil at Westminster.Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was standing down after a tumultuous time in Downing Street, which included the pound dropping to its lowest rate against the dollar after Ms Truss’ then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng outlined his economic vision.The announcement triggered a truncated, week-long leadership race which will see the third premier in three months in place by next Friday.Recent polls predict a catastrophic result for the Tories at the next election, with pressure mounting from all...
The Independent

LBC host left stunned as caller says ‘Rishi Sunak isn’t even British’

LBC host Sangita Myska was left stunned after a caller said that Rishi Sunak "isn’t even British".The caller, who claimed to be a Tory party member, said the former chancellor had "American allegiances", before Ms Myska stated that Mr Sunak was born in the UK.Mr Sunak has reportedly already met the 100 Tory MP backers required to stand in the latest Conservative leadership contest, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by Friday (28 October).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’

Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
The Independent

Myanmar military decapitated volunteer teacher and left his body on display at school, reports say

An anti-junta teacher was reportedly detained and killed by the military, and his decapitated body left on display at a high school in central Myanmar.The headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it, witnesses in Taung Myint village told the Associated Press on Thursday.The school in the rural Magway region, shut since last year, was charred to the ground.An old campaign poster with photos of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was placed on the corpse’s thigh.The teacher was...
The Independent

Churchill, Gladstone, Johnson? The prime ministers who made comebacks after leaving Downing Street

Boris Johnson is planning an unlikely comeback following Liz Truss’s resignation and is sounding out Tory MPs for their support, according to reports. If he were to return as prime minister, he would be following in the footsteps of his hero Winston Churchill, who returned to No 10 in 1951 after a period in opposition following his 1945 election defeat. Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak are currently leading the polls as favourites to replace Ms Truss, who quit after just 44 days in Downing Street. Mr Johnson is flying back from his Caribbean holiday so that he can muster...
The Independent

Sunak gains valuable ally as Johnson camp challenged over scale of support

Rishi Sunak has gained a valuable ally in his expected bid for No 10 as Boris Johnson backers were challenged over claims that he has reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.In a blow to Mr Johnson’s campaign should he seek a second stint in Downing Street, International Trade Secretary and former leadership contender Kemi Badenoch threw her weight behind the ex-chancellor, insisting now is not the time for “nostalgia for the cavalier elan of 2019”.She admitted she had “on occasion” been a member of “the Boris Johnson fan club”, but she said the...
The Independent

Warning of ‘constitutional crisis’ if Boris Johnson returns as PM in face of opposition from MPs

Supporters of Rishi Sunak have warned of a “constitutional crisis” if Boris Johnson becomes the second prime minister in succession to be elected by Tory members in the face of opposition from the party’s MPs.The former PM may find himself faced with a boycott of his government by MPs along the lines of the mass resignation that forced his departure in July, said one minister, who warned that Mr Johnson would not last until 2023, let alone the general election expected in 2024.The warning came after the Johnson camp sensationally claimed to have secured the promise of the 100...
The Independent

First female soldier passes demanding Airborne Forces test

A private has become the first female soldier to pass the Army’s demanding course to prove that personnel have the toughness to serve in the Airborne Forces.Private Addy Carter, 21, of Hereford, said it was all “about showing that you can deliver when things get hard” after she became the first female enlisted soldier to pass the gruelling Parachute Regiment’s P Company course.The three-and-a-half-week course at Catterick, North Yorkshire, is designed to examine physical and mental robustness, and culminates in a series of challenging tests including loaded marches, log and stretcher races, plus an aerial confidence course.Pte Carter, of 16...
The Independent

The Independent

890K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy